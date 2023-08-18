Home

Entertainment

Sushmita Sen On Being A Bad Influence In 90s; Reveals Why She Wasn’t Featured On Magazine Covers

Sushmita Sen On Being A Bad Influence In 90s; Reveals Why She Wasn’t Featured On Magazine Covers

Sushmita Sen revealed during a recent interview that she was considered a bad influence back in the 90s and was someone who was not supposed to be spoken about in front of kids.

Sushmita Sen on being a bad influence. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Sushmita Sen has always been someone who does not shy away from speaking her mind, but this also means that one rubs some feathers along the way. Proving the same, the diva recently revealed during an interaction with Film Companion that she was not featured on the cover of magazines back in the 90s because of her bold and candid opinions. She further added that she was considered a bad influence, someone who should not be brought in front of the kids. Sushmita Sen was often seen as a rule breaker when it came to her career and personal life.

Trending Now

Sushmita Sen on her reputation back in the 90s

When asked about the repercussions she had to face for being ‘bindaas’ in the industry, Sushmita Sen revealed that back then it was a much more closeted society, and if someone spoke their mind or said anything that they believed in, it earned them the reputation of being a bad influence. The actress added that people used to say “don’t get her in front of our kids and everyone else.”

Sushmita Sen further disclosed that there was a time when they told magazines not to put her on the cover because of her quotes. However, the actress said that she does not blame them as she was very loud and clear. The Aarya star further revealed that despite all this, she never stopped herself from expressing her thoughts. She was quoted as saying, “I thought if you take away my freedom to express myself, what freedom do I really have? So am I going to scare away from speaking my mind or am I just going to learn how to say it better, say it nicer? Which I did learn because I think I didn’t have that tact before.”

Sushmita Sen in Taali

Sushmita Sen is currently basking in the success of her latest web series, Taali. The show is inspired by the life of the transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. The actress is receiving a lot of praise for her powerful performance on the show.

Up next, Sushmita Sen will be seen reprising her role as Aarya in the forthcoming web series, Aarya 3.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES