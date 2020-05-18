Actor Sushmita Sen, who is away from movies for a long time, recently opened about that she was diagnosed with Addison’s disease – a condition that affects your body’s adrenal glands. These glands are located on top of your kidneys. In a new video, she spoke about how she fought the disease with nunchaku workout sessions. Also Read - Sushmita Sen's Struggle With Addison's Disease: The Actor Talks About How Meditation With Nunchaku Helped Her Fight Against The Condition

Sushmita shared a video on her YouTube channel where she mentioned about Nunchaku workout sessions. It is a martial arts weapon with two sticks connected with a short-chain. The Biwi No. 1 actor wrote, “After I was diagnosed with an Autoimmune condition called Addison’s disease in September 2014, it left me feeling like, I had no fight left in me…A fatigued body filled with immense frustration & aggression. The dark circles under my eyes can’t even begin to explain the dark times I endured for 4 long years 🙂 To have steroids substitute cortisol & to live with its innumerable side effects took its toll. There is NOTHING more tiring than to live with a chronic illness. Enough was enough, I had to find a way of strengthening my mind, allowing my body to follow suit. I meditated with #Nunchaku :)) Aggression out, fight back in & pain turned into an art form 🙂 I healed in time, my Adrenal glands woke up, no more steroids, no withdrawls & NO AUTO IMMUNE CONDITION as of 2019. :)) Lesson : NO ONE KNOWS YOUR BODY BETTER THAN YOU, LISTEN TO IT. 🙂 There is a warrior in all of us, never give up!!! Thank you to my Teacher Nupur Shikhare for being my rock through this journey 🙂 I love you guys!!! #ShantiShantiShanti #DuggaDugga”. Also Read - Sushmita Sen Beat Aishwarya Rai in This Question to Win Miss India Title in 1994

Watch the video here:

Also Read - Sushmita Sen Reveals She Got Her Miss India Gown Stitched By a Sarojini Nagar Tailor, Old Video Goes Viral

On the professional front, Sushmita Sen is all set to make a comeback on screen with web series Aarya. The former Miss Universe will be seen after a gap of a decade since she last acted in a Bollywood project.