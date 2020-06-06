Actor Sushmita Sen is all set for an ‘incredible comeback’ with her much-awaited series Aarya that narrates the story of a mother who is willing to go to any length to protect her children. Talking about her role in the film, Sushmita told IANS, “Aarya represents strength, determination and above all vulnerability in a world full of crime, a world run by men. For me, personally, it is the story of family, betrayal and a mother who is willing to go to any length to protect her children. It took me a decade to find a role like this to sink into and I’m thrilled to be a part of this incredible story. I am thankful to Ram Madhvani and his team for giving me the role of a lifetime.” Also Read - Sushmita Sen Opened up About Dealing With Addison’s Disease And How She Fought With it- Watch

Earlier the trailer of the film was released that shows a glimpse of family, love, crime, and redemption. The show also features Chandrachur Singh, who plays the role of Aarya’s husband who is involved in the illegal narcotics business. Talking about his return, he says, “The beauty of digital content is that there is a brave new form of storytelling and I am beyond exhilarated to make my debut with this show. The level of tension and intensity fuelled by several plot twists, and a mystery at its very core will keep the viewers guessing.” Also Read - Sushmita Sen's Struggle With Addison's Disease: The Actor Talks About How Meditation With Nunchaku Helped Her Fight Against The Condition

In the trailer, Aarya is a loving wife, mother who is pulled into the narcotics business when her family is threatened. It is a story of a complex web of emotions, twisted family bonds and betrayal.

Helmed by Ram Madhvani, the show will release on June 19 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

With inputs from IANS!