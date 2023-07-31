Home

Sushmita Sen Opens up On Her ‘New Lease of Life’ After Suffering From Heart Attack

In March, Sushmita Sen shocked fans when she announced on Instagram that she had suffered a ‘massive heart attack’. The actor who had to undergo angioplasty and stent placement. The incident happened while the actor was in Jaipur shooting for the third season of web show, Aarya. Recently, the actress opened about the phase and how she came out fearless and chose to take a whole-new look at life.

In an exclusive interview with News 18, the former Miss Universe opened up about her life after suffering a heart attack and how the phase made her stronger ‘It was a phase and it passed. I am very lucky to be on the other side. It doesn’t make me fearful now, instead I now have a feeling of promise, of something to look forward to. When you get a new lease on life, you respect it and are more careful.”

A week after she suffered a heart attack, Sushmita had said she had resumed working out on her cardiologist’s advice. The actor, who was diagnosed with the autoimmune condition called Addison’s Disease in 2014, also urged people to monitor their health in an earlier Instagram Live.

On professional front, Apart from wrapping up Aarya season 3, Sushmita has also completed another project titled Taali, whose teaser was recently unveiled. Directed by Ravi Jadhav, the series on Shreegauri Sawant, features Sushmita as the transgender activist. It will be released on Independence Day on JioCinema.

