Sushmita Sen Poses With Rohman Shawl, Rajeev Sen Reunites With Charu Asopa For Cousin’s Wedding, Fans Say ‘Modern’

Rajeev Sen and his estranged wife Charu Asopa along with Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl pose together as a happy family at a wedding.

Mumbai: Sushmita Sen and ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl continue to remain cordial and are occasionally spotted together during family get-togethers and outings. The two were recently spotted with her family, daughters Renee and Alisah, Rajeev Sen and his estranged wife Charu Asopa at a wedding in Kolkata. In a picture shared by Rajeev, Charu in a magenta lehenga posed with the Sen family and Rohman was also a part of the family picture where he was seen holding Ziana.

In one of the pics shared by Rajeev, Sushmita was seen in a beige saree, her elder daughter Renee was seen in a pink Anarkali and younger daughter Alisah in a red printed lehenga. Her mom posed in a white saree and Rajeev looked dapper in a golden kurta pyjama while Rohman was seen in white. Many of Charu and Rajeev’s followers were happy to see them back and suggested to resolve the issue for the sake of Ziana.

A week ago, Charu Asopa opened up on how Rajeev and she are trying to be cordial so as to raise their daughter Ziana in a better way. “I think Rajeev and I both are going to regret the things we have said but whatever has happened is done now and it is in the past and now it is time for us to move on,” Charu told ETimes in an interview.

Sushmita, on the other hand, was seen with former boyfriend Rohman. The two announced separation last year and the actress was also linked to former IPL chairman Lalit Modi who made headlines with his confession of love for Sushmita along with pictures of them from their Maldives vacation.