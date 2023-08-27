Home

Entertainment

Sushmita Sen Recalls Farah Khan Apologised to Her After Final Edit of SRK’s ‘Main Hoon Na’: ‘I Was Barely There’

Sushmita Sen Recalls Farah Khan Apologised to Her After Final Edit of SRK’s ‘Main Hoon Na’: ‘I Was Barely There’

Sushmita Sen recalled when Farah Khan apologised to her after watching the final edit of 'Main Hoon Na'.

Sushmita Sen Recalls Farah Khan Apologised to Her After Final Edit of SRK's 'Main Hoon Na': 'I Was Barely There'

Sushmita Sen Recalls When Farah Khan Apologised to Her: Sushmita Sen is basking high on the release of her social-drama series Taali. The actress is playing a transgender activist in the web show streaming on Jio Cinemas. Sushmita is also geared up for her crime-action-thriller Aarya 3. While all the accolades are coming her way for versatile performances, the Taali actress has come a long way in Bollywood ever since she was crowned Miss Universe (1994). Before OTT, in-spite of her acting prowess she was not offered many substantial roles. Sushmita recently opened up about her brief role in Shah Rukh Khan’s musical action-drama Main Hoon Na.

Trending Now

SUSHMITA SEN RECALLS YASH CHOPRA’S REACTION TO ‘MAIN HOON NA’

Sushmita, in an interaction with Humans of Bombay said, “Farah Khan called, my director, and said, ‘Sush, I have seen the final edit and I have to apologise to you. Shah Rukh of course has the role, Zayed and Amrita have a role, but you are barely there’. So I was like, ‘That is okay Farah, we had a deal, you kept through the promise, and I kept through it. It is done, now don’t worry about it’. But inside I was thinking, ‘Oh no, I am barely there!’ The (Main Hoon Na) screening happened at Film City. My phone starts ringing. And I don’t know why Yash ji (Yash Chopra) is calling me, the whole gamut of the industry is calling. So ab darr darr ke (scared) I pick up the phone.” She further added, “From the response I knew something had changed. The role had not changed, the impact had. The role was still as small as it was, but it was powerful enough. The reaction of the audience was so intense that the first posters of Main Hoon Na all over Bombay had Zayed Khan, Amrita Rao and Shah Rukh and Shah Rukh alone. By Saturday, after the film had released, there was Shah Rukh and me on every poster. That is the power of people and audience, and I have huge respect for that… the audiences were like ‘We want her, we want to see her up there with him (Shah Rukh)’. Farah called me and said ‘All the posters were being brought down and new ones are being put up. You better go for a drive today’. And I did.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES