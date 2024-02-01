Home

Entertainment

Sushmita Sen Revealed She ‘Loved Doing Action Sequences’ For Aarya’s Final Season, Says ‘I Developed A Mindset…’

Sushmita Sen Revealed She ‘Loved Doing Action Sequences’ For Aarya’s Final Season, Says ‘I Developed A Mindset…’

Sushmita Sen is preparing for her web series 'Aarya: Antim Vaar' release. She recently shared that she acquired skills in Kalaripayattu for her role.

Sushmita Sen is all set to make a comeback with the final season of Aarya

Sushmita Sen is all set to make a comeback with the final season of Aarya which is known as Aarya: Antim Vaar. Back in January, the trailer of the most-anticipated series was released for the audience. The trailer is enough to keep a fan hooked to their seats. Now, Sushmita has opened up about the show where she revealed that she learned to speak Kalaripayattu. During a conversation with the news agency IANS, Sushmita Sen spilt the beans on her upcoming web series.

Trending Now

During the conversation with news agency IANS, Sushmita said that she loved the action sequences. The actress said, “I adore action sequences. I’ve developed a mindset to embrace every opportunity, even if it involves risks.” Revealing more, Sushmita said that she learned Kalaripayattu for the role.

You may like to read

“To prepare for these action-packed moments, I learned Kalaripayattu from a professional. It left me wondering why I didn’t try it earlier”, the actress added. Sen emphasized that beyond strength, her performance reflects vulnerability in action scenes, akin to being the last soldier in her battle. She found the shooting experience highly challenging.

Meanwhile, talking about the show, then the series has been co-directed by Ram Madhavni. Further, the cast also includes Sikandar Kher, Indraneil Sengupta, Vikas Kumar, Maya Sarao, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Shweta Pasricha, Viren Vazirani, Pratyaksh Panwar, Aarushi Bajaj, Bhupendra Jadawat and Vishwajeet Pradhan amongst others.

Talking about the trailer of the show, Sushmita said, “This trailer of Aarya Antim Vaar is just a peek into the showdown that Aarya is going to witness and how she meets her destiny with a bang! I’m grateful to Ram Madhvani and Disney Hotstar for giving me such a timeless character that is loved by all.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.