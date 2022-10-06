Sushmita Sen is back on screen with upcoming project Taali. This time, the actress will be seen in a never seen avatar. Her character will be bold, and fierce as she will be seen playing the role of Gauri Sawant, the iconic transwoman social activist. Sushmita Sen took to her social media pages and shared her first look at the upcoming series. She also announced that the filming for the series titled Taali has commenced.Also Read - When Kamal Haasan Met Queen Elizabeth II in 1997! Actor Remembers The Queen, Other Celebs Also Pay Tribute

Sushmita Sen’s character Gauri Sawant is based on the real-life of Shreegauri Sawant. In the pic, Sushmita Sen wore a dark green and red colour saree. She also sported dark lipstick and a huge bindi on her forehead. Sen captioned the post as, “Taali – बजाऊँगी नहीं, बजवाऊँगी ! #firstlook as #ShreegauriSawant Nothing makes me prouder & more grateful than to have the privilege of portraying this beautiful person & of bringing her story to the world!! ❤️ Here’s to life & to everyone’s right to live it with dignity!!! 🙏 I love you guys!!! #duggadugga 🤗❤️ #currentlyfilming #Taali #ShreegauriSawant #Biopic @shreegaurisawant”. Also Read - Charu Asopa Turns Into 'Marathi Mulgi' For Ganpati Visarjan With Hubby Rajeev Sen & Their Daughter Zaina- See Adorable Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Also Read - Sushmita Sen Parties With Ex-boyfriends Rohman Shawl, Ritik Bhasin Amid Breakup Rumours With Lalit Modi – PICS

While there is no further information about the awaited web series, here’s a little about Gauri Sawant.