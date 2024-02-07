Home

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen ahead of her OTT release of Aarya Antim Vaar, reveals about her greatest fear. She points out at her daughter and explain ups and downs with her children.

Mumbai: Bollywood diva Sushmita Sen recently shared her inspiration on how she directs her emotions while playing the character of Aarya Sareen in her upcoming highly anticipated web series, Aarya-Antim Vaar. The diva portrays herself as a tough woman who breaks all the barriers to protect her family and loved ones in a world of hatred and crime. Here’s what the diva had to share about her experience with Arya and how she correlates a similar situation in the real world.

‘A Mother’s Worst Nightmare’ Sushmita Sen Reveals Her Greatest Fear

While having a conversation with ANI, the Main Hoon Na starrer revealed how she feels terrified thinking about her kids being unprotected and vulnerable to danger. The actress revealed, “It’s every mother’s worst nightmare to see her children go against her. No matter who you ask, that’s something that unifies us all. None of us want our children in danger, afraid, or feeling unprotected. We never want them to turn against us Aarya, as you’ve seen in part one of this season, reaches that heartbreaking point. (sic).”

Sushmita Sen further added, “While I’m grateful not to experience it to the extent Aarya does, I’ve had my share of ups and downs with my children, like any mother. I’ve channelled those emotions into portraying the pain my character feels on screen (sic).”

All You Need To Know About Aarya- Antim Vaar

The highly anticipated trailer for the last part of the web series was recently revealed by the creators. Disney+ Hotstar, the streaming platform, shared the trailer on Instagram and provided fans with a caption, “Ek aakhri baar, Sherni karegi ek antim vaar. (For the last time, the lioness will do the final attack.) #HotstarSpecials #Aarya Season 3 – Antim Vaar – streaming from Feb 9th. #AaryaS3OnHotstar (sic).”

Take a look at Aarya- Antim Vaar Poster:

The debut season received a nomination for ‘Best Drama’ series at the International Emmy Awards.

Release Date of Aarya Antim Vaar

Aarya marked Sushmita’s first appearance on the OTT platform. Directed and co-directed by renowned filmmaker Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhavni, Ram Madhvani, Ram Madhvani Films, and Endemol Shine India, Aarya – Antim Vaar features an ensemble cast including Sushmita Sen, Ila Arun, Sikandar Kher, Indraneil Sengupta, Vikas Kumar, Maya Sarao, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Shweta Pasricha, Viren Vazirani, Pratyaksh Panwar, Aarushi Bajaj, Bhupendra Jadawat, and Vishwajeet Pradhan, among others.

The highly anticipated action-crime movie starring Sushmita Sen is all set to take the audience on a roller coaster ride of emotions. The Aarya- Antim Vaar will be released on February 9, 2024, on Disney+ Hotsar.

The highly anticipated action-crime movie starring Sushmita Sen is all set to take the audience on a roller coaster ride of emotions. The Aarya- Antim Vaar will be released on February 9, 2024, on Disney+ Hotsar.