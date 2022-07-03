Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen made her debut in Bollywood with Dastak movie, directed by Mahesh Bhatt in 1996. Interestingly Sushmita played the role of a beauty pageant winner in her debut in films two years after winning the coveted Miss Universe title in 1994. And now in a recent interview with Twinkle Khanna for Tweak India’s The Icons, Sushmita recalled her experience of working with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.Also Read - Sushmita Sen Breaks Silence on Why She Never Got Married, Says 'Luckily I Met Some Very Interesting Men...

Sushmita recalled her initial days of shooting and said that director Mahesh Bhatt insulted him in front of everyone on sets of Dastak. Sen said that she didn’t know how to act, and everything was new for her. The actress told Twinkle Khanna during the interview: “He is a fabulous director, I will give him that because he broke an ambition in front of 40 media people and 20 production guys, publicly attacking me. I started crying, ‘I told you I can’t act, why you called me for this, I don’t know how to act.’ Then, he’s like, ‘kya leke aaye ho, playing Miss Universe like this on camera. She can’t act to save her life.’ I got really angry.” Sushmita Sen further added during the interview, “I got very angry and started walking off the set.” Also Read - Charu Asopa Breaks Silence on Divorcing Rajeev Sen: 'I am Done, He is NOT The Man I Loved'

He tried to hold my hand and I just snapped it and told him, ‘No, you don’t talk to me like that.’ I was walking away and he grabbed it again and said, ‘That’s anger! Go back and give it….’ and I did.” And that’s how Sushmita Sen did the shot. Also Read - Alia Bhatt – Ranbir Kapoor Pregnancy: Excited Mahesh Bhatt Says ‘I'll Be Coolest Granddaddy'

In Dastak, Sushmita played the role of a Miss Universe who became the victim of a stalker, played by Sharad Kapoor. Mukul Dev played the lead actor in the film.

Sushmita was last seen in web-series Aarya for which she was highly appreciated by fans and critics alike.