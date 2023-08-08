Home

Sushmita Sen Shares Shreegauri Sawant’s Reaction On Taali

Sushmita Sen said transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant kissed her forehead after watching the forthcoming web series Taali, which is based on her life.

Sushmita Sen on Taali. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood diva Sushmita Sen will next grace the screens with upcoming web series, Taali. The project has already created a massive buzz among movie buffs, especially after the recent release of the show’s trailer. The former Miss Universe will be seen essaying the role of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in her next. The show is slated to premiere on JioCinema on August 15. During an interaction with New18, the actress revealed the transgender activist’s reaction after watching Taali. Here is what she had to say.

Shreegauri Sawant’s Reacts To Taali

Sushmita Sen said that Shreegauri Sawant came to her, blessed her, kissed her forehead, and even gave her a gift. The actress added that she told her that she does not want to watch it as she trusts her. An emotional Shreegauri Sawant was quoted as saying, “Whatever she is doing, she’s doing fine. She is like my marble statue.”

Sushmita says she has found a friend in Shreegauri

Opening up about her equation with the transgender activist, Sushmita Sen said if she is sick, Shreegauri Sawant is the first person to come with a blessing. The actress added that she finds her very inspirational.

Taali Trailer OUT

Taali shares Shreegauri Sawant’s journey from childhood, to her physical transformation, to her embracing motherhood, and finally to her legal battle that resulted in the inclusion of the third gender on every official document in India. Recently, the makers unveiled the gripping trailer for the forthcoming web series. The show will primarily focus on her fight for the rights of the third gender in India.

Sharing the preview, Sushmita Sen wrote on her Insta handle, “Gauri aa gayi hai. Apne swabhimaan, sammaan aur swatantrata ki kahaani lekar. #Taali – Bajayenge nahi, bajwayenge! #TaaliOnJioCinema, streaming free 15 Aug onwards. @officialjiocinema @shreegaurisawant.”

All About Taali

Made under the direction of Ravi Jadhav, the script of Taali has been written by Kshitij Patwardhan. Along with Sushmita Sen, the web series will also see Ankur Bhatia, Aishwarya Narkar, Hemangi Kavi, Suvrat Joshi, Krutika Deo, Nitish Rathore, Meenakshi Chugh and Shaan Kakkar in supporting roles. It has been financed by the production banners GSEAMS, Triple Ace Entertainment, and Jio Studios.

