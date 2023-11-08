Home

Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl Make Internet Go Heart-Eyed With Their Romantic Chemistry at Diwali Party – Check Viral Photos & Video

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl looked all heads over heels in love with each other as they made a joint appearance at a Diwali party last night. Did you check out their videos and photos yet?

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl's romantic pics (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mumbai: Sushmita Sen was giggling last night as she got clicked with her rumoured beau Rohman Shawl at a Diwali party. Decked up beautifully in a black sheer saree for the festivities, she held onto Rohman’s hand and posed together with him for the paparazzi. Sushmita and Rohman struck a lovely pose together and looked romantically involved as paps requested them to smile for the camera.

Rohman, who has always stood on Sushmita’s side as she continued to take the limelight and conquer the world, kept smiling and supporting her this time as well. He complimented her well in his fusion outfit – a white kurta-pyjama with a blazer, and his hair tied in a ponytail. The duo looked happy and stylish together.

It was in 2021 that both of them took to social media to announce their breakup and maintained that they continued to remain close friends. However, they started making joint appearances last year and Rohman remained the ever-so-lovable man – an absolute green flag in Sushmita’s life. However, something about their appearance last night just changed things. The former Miss Universe seemed more comfortable with him and posed romantically. She was smiling from ear to ear and letting Rohman take care of her – nothing hard to notice here.

They do make a cute couple and fans just can’t wait for them to get engaged soon. A fan wrote, “Nice to see them back together (sic).” Another fan said, “Oo ho officially back together again 👏👏👏👏👏 (sic).” One Instagram user wished for them to get married soon and wrote, “I wish u would get married to him ma’am. U both compliment each other so much❤️❤️❤️❤️ (sic).”

Check Sushmita Sen-Rohman Shawl’s new romantic viral video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita is basking in the success of her latest web series – Aarya 3 on Disney+Hotstar. The actor reprises the titular role in the Ram Madhvani directorial and emerges as the lady don who would do anything to protect her family.

Sushmita is doing fabulous work in the OTT space and has gained newfound popularity among her fans but the fans love to see her doing well in her personal life as well. The actor has two lovely daughters and someone special always by her side. That’s just the stuff of the dreams!

