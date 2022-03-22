Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen and her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl were snapped together for the first time in Mumbai post their breakup in December last year. Alisah Sen, Sushmita’s younger daughter was also spotted with them. Several paparazzi accounts uploaded videos and photos of Sushmita, Rohman, and Alisah. In the video, Rohman can be seen escorting ex-girlfriend Sushmita as she waves and smiles for her fans. The actor also posed for pictures with them and Rohman like a gentleman assisted her to the car. He took a step behind Sushmita and stretched his hands to the front, creating a barrier to keep her safe. How cute!Also Read - Charu Asopa Shares Post With Sushmita Sen on Women's Day Amid Separation Rumours With Rajeev Sen

Sushmita sat next to the driver’s seat, with Rohman in the passenger seat. Alisah sat in the rear seat next to him. Sen was was all smiles as she folded her hands inside the car for the pictures. The former couple was twinning in denim. Sushmita wore her hair in a bun and carried a bag. Her daughter, Alisah was dressed casually in a striped T-shirt, blue jeans, a blazer, and sneakers. Also Read - Sushmita Sen Slams Adoption Rumours With Grace, Guess Who The Little One Is?

Check these viral videos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Also Read - Sushmita Sen Just Said 'Love Has no Meaning Without Respect' And That Hit Differently!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Netizens swamped the comment section with heart emojis, assuming that the two might get back together. While others appreciated Rohman for being a gentleman even after the two broke up. One of the users wrote, “That’s very nice of him.” Another user wrote, “Even after break up..how concern he is for her.”

Sushmita and Rohman had a three-year relationship following which Arya 2 actor announced her split up. Fans were devastated after the two parted way in December, last year. Sushmita took to Instagram to share the news, she wrote, “We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!!”

Watch this space for more updates!