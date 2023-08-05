Home

Sushmita Sen Slams For Being Called ‘Gold Digger’ After Alleged Relationship With Lalit Modi

Sushmita Sen openly reacted on being trolled and called 'Gold Digger' during her past relationship with ex-IPL chairman Lalit Modi.

Former Miss Universe and Actress, Sushmita Sen is a woman who inspires millions of people. She is one of the most desirable actresses and is loved whenever she makes an appearance for interviews or posts something online. Fans admire her for her honesty and her bold outlook on everything in life. The actress is gearing up for the release of her upcoming web show Taali, on Jio Cinema. She has begun the promotions and recently her first interactions with media were dropped online.

Last year, it was officially out that Sushmita was in a relationship with the ex-chairman of the IPL, Lalit Modi. The news was confirmed by Modi himself as he took to his Instagram to post a few photos from their Yatch outing. Soon after the news became viral, fans had all sorts of opinions. People trolled Sen and even labelled her a ‘Gold Digger’. It was only after a long time that she finally broke her silence and indirectly reacted to the relationship claims and said she digs deeper than gold – diamonds.

Sushmita Sen Reacts on Being Labelled as ‘Gold Digger’

Now for the first time, the ‘Taali’ actress spoke publicly about the trolling and how she felt at that time during her relationship. In an exclusive interaction with Zoom TV, Sushmita said, ”It’s good that those comments came to me and I could define ‘gold digger’. An insult is an insult when you receive it, which I don’t. But there are certain things that are nobody’s business. I don’t need to say it’s no body’s business but I like word ‘not your business’ its so cool,” adding, “FYI, I am as single as they come that is also NOYB.”

In July last year, the actress reacted on social media and put an end to the storm by penning down a long note. She wrote, “The friends I never had & the acquaintances I’ve never met….all sharing their grand opinions & deep knowledge of my life & character…monetising the ‘Gold Digger’ all the way!!!. Ah these geniuses. I dig deeper than Gold…and I’ve always (famously) preferred Diamonds!! And yes I still buy them myself!!! I love the all heart support my well wishers & loved ones continue to extend. Please know, your Sush is ABSOLUTELY fine.. cause I’ve never lived on the transient borrowed light of approval & applause. I am the Sun….perfectly Centred in my being & my conscience!.”

In Taali, Sushmita will be seen playing the role of Shreegauri Sawant. The story revolves around the real-life transgender and her struggles. Fans are excited to witness her in never seen before avatar. And she is also all set for Aarya 3

