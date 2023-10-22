Home

Sushmita Sen Spreads Durga Puja Cheer And Performs Dhunuchi Dance in Pink Bandhani Saree, Internet Goes Wow – Watch Viral Video

Sushmita Sen visited a Durga Puja Pandal on Saturday with her entire family and performed the traditional Dhunuchi dance with a clay pot in her hand. The video of her dance is now going viral on social media.

Sushmita Sen performs Dhunuchi at a Durga Puja Pandal

Mumbai: Actor Sushmita Sen won hearts last night with her beautiful Dhunuchi dance performance at a Durga Puja Pandal. The actor was present at the venue with her entire family as she participated in the festivities. The former Miss World was dressed gorgeously in a pink Bandhani saree. Her daughters Renee and Alisah joined her as she took the clay pot and danced away while celebrating her culture.

Sushmita looked absolutely lovely in her simple Bandhani saree. While her elder daughter wore a red saree, Alisah dressed up in a pink lehenga. Her mother Shubhra Sen decked up for the Pujo festivities in a black saree. The video of the entire family enjoying the festivities went viral on social media.

Check Sushmita Sen’s Dhunuchi Viral Dance Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

In another video from the Pandal that is going viral, Sushmita could be seen interacting with local kids as she entered the Durga Puja Pandal on Saturday evening. The actor looked happy as she tried to cherish the moments celebrating traditions and honouring Goddess Durga.

The fans commented on her video and appreciated her for her humility. One Instagram user commented on the video, “She is a GODDESS by heart and soul!! (sic).” Another wrote, “Beautiful ,elegant and humble. Powerful combo ❤️ (sic).”

Meanwhile, Sushmita is gearing up for her upcoming web series Aarya Season 3. The actor plays the titular role in the Emmy-nominated series directed by Ram Madhvani. In the third part, she takes over her father’s opium empire after his death and is now the new Don in town. The trailer shows her making new enemies and allies in a world full of deceit and power. Sushmita was also seen in Taali, in which she played the role of transgender activist Gauri Sawant who was one of the petitioners in the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) case of 2013. The case led the Supreme Court to recognise the members of the transgender community as the third gender.

Your thoughts on Sushmita’s Dhunuchi dance video?

