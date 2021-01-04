Celebrating Rohman Shawl’s birthday, Bollywood diva and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen left fans drooling over her series of pictures in black posing seductively for the camera. The first picture shows Rohman and Sushmita snuggling in front of the camera and the second photo shows the actor clinging to Rohman. The two seem to have stepped out for a date night. The Aarya actor also captioned the post for her boyfriend saying ‘Rooh Se Rooh Tak’. “Happyyyyyy Birthday My Babushhhh @rohmanshawl 😍🤗💃🏻🥳💝🥂 ‘Rooh se Rooh tak’ ❤️ May God bless you with abundance of all that your beautiful heart desires…to know you is to love you!!💋 Here’s to your health & happiness always!! We love you #BirthdayBoy 🥰💋 Collective hug from Alisah, Renee & yours truly 😇🌈 #partytime #rohmance #us 😍💃🏻💝 #duggadugga”, Sushmita wrote. Also Read - ‘Tu Bemisaal Hai’: Rohman Shawl’s Romantic Birthday Poem For Sushmita Sen Will Melt Your Heart

The loveable pictures from their date night have garnered over 2,00,000 likes in two hours. Also Read - Suttabaazi Trailer: Sushmita Sen’s Eldest Daughter Renee Marks Her Acting Debut With Short Film- WATCH

Check out Rohman and Sushmita’s romantic pictures here:

Rohman and Sushmita has a 15-year age difference – while the actor is 44, Rohman is 29 but age is just a number for them. In a recent interview, the actor spoke about her relationship with Rohman and revealed that initially, he kept hiding his age for some reason and Sushmita kept asking him about his age, he always used to say ‘You Guess’ as Sushmita knew that he is younger than her. She further said that she was drawn to his niceness and kindness. She says, ‘It was chosen for us. It was destined’.

On the work front, Sushmita Sen was seen in and as Aarya – It is a story of a complex web of emotions, twisted family bonds, and betrayal. Directed by Ram Madhvani, the show was released on June 19 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.