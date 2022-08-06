Sushmita Sen- Lalit Modi Affair: Like any other fan Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Lalit Modi too seems to be in awe of the actress’ latest social media post. On Friday, former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen shared a throwback video from her recent Italy vacation. Sushmita’s video featured the actress on a yacht as she prepared herself to take a dive into the Mediterranean Sea in Sardinia. In the caption, she wrote: “Align, pause, breathe…let go!!! A lesson in surrender, as I experience the cushioned embrace of the Mediterranean Sea!! Beautifully captured Sunny. Where life has depth…I am all in!! I love you guys!!!”Also Read - Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi Relationship: Mahesh Bhatt Says 'She Has The Guts...'

Watch Sushmita Sen’s Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)



Soon as Sush posted the video on Instagram, her boyfriend Lalit Modi was quick to react and wrote: “Looking hot in Sardinia.”

Sushmita was seen wearing a black noodle-style strap bikini top teamed up white skirt. She kept her hair in a low bun and wore diving goggles. But what caught everybody’s attention was her beau Lalit Modi’s compliment in the comment box.

Earlier on Thursday, Sushmita posted a picture of herself in a kaftan and wrote: “The woman’s got an attitude!!! Yeahhhh, a really good one!!!’ The picture also received a comment by Lalit Modi, who confirmed that the picture was taken in Sardinia. His comment read: “love the posts on the Sardinia trip finally.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)



For the uninitiated, it was Lalit Modi who officially announced him and Sushmita as a couple on social media a while ago. He shared pictures with the actress and wrote: “Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families – not to mention my #better looking partner Sushmita Sen – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT BY GODS GRACE WILL HAPPEN. I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE TOGETHER”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lalit Modi (@lalitkmodi)

On work front, Sushmita Sen was last seen in hit web series, Aarya. The show was nominated for an International Emmy Award.