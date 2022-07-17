Sushmita Sen Slams Trolls: Miss Universe 1994 and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen has been making headlines lately after her relationship with Lalit Modi has come out in public. The netizens didn’t take the announcement in a positive way, instead started trolling Sushmita Sen for her decision. The latest one to take a dig at Sushmita Sen is Bangladeshi-Swadeshi writer and activist Taslima Nasrin who questioned the Aarya actress’ dignity. On Twitter, Taslima praised Sushmita that ‘she is self-dependent, self-reliant, self-confident, strong woman and Why should she marry a man? There is absolutely no need for it.’ However on Facebook, while sharing her experience of meeting Sushmita, she slammed her by writing that Sushmita Sen is now spending time with a very unattractive person, is it because he is rich?Also Read - From Vikram Bhatt To Rohman Shawl, Sushmita Sen Dated These Men Before Affair With Lalit Modi

The Facebook post has been written in Bengali and the translation read, “I met Sushmita Sen only once. Met at Kolkata airport. She hugged me and said I love you. There is no one taller than me in the area, so standing next to me I felt suddenly bent. I could not easily remove my eyes of fascination from her beauty. I liked Sushmita Sen’s personality the most. Adopted two daughters at a young age. Liked her honesty, bravery, awareness, self-reliance, liked her firmness, uprightness.” Also Read - Rakhi Sawant's Epic Reaction To Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi's Affair Is Sure To Crack You Up: 'Waah Lalit Ji Kya Haath Maara Hai' - Watch

“But Sushmita is now spending time with a very unattractive person involved in various crimes. Because the man is very rich? So she was sold to money?’ At the same time, the writer comments, ‘Maybe she is in love with the man. But does not want to believe that she is in love. From those who fall in love with money, I lose respect very quickly.” Also Read - Lalit Modi's Son Ruchir Breaks Silence on His Father Dating Sushmita Sen

Here’s How Sushmita Sen responded to trolls

Sushmita Sen reacted to trolls in the latest post shared on Saturday. She posted a picture from the Maldives and captioned it as, ”Ah Serenity & the power of noise cancellation!!!”. The actress had earlier shared a post after former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi confirmed that they are dating, wherein she wrote, “I am in a happy place!!! Not married…No rings…Enough clarification given.”

