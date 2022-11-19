Sushmita Sen Turns 47, Charu Asopa Shares Unseen Photos to Wish Sister-in-Law: ‘Thank You For Always…’ – Check Viral Post

Sushmita Sen Turns 47, Charu Asopa Shares Unseen Photos to Wish Sister-in-Law: 'Thank You For Always...' - Check Viral Post

Susmita Sen 47th Birthday: Sushmita Sen turned 47 years older on November 19th and wishes have been pouring in for the actor from all across. The former Miss Universe, who is also a mother of two daughters – Renee and Alisah, shared a cryptic post on her birthday and her sister-in-law Charu Asopa had the sweetest comment. The actor also hinted at announcing a piece of good news really soon. Sushmita Sen shared a sunkissed picture alongside a caption that read, “47 finally!!! A number that has consistently followed me for 13 years now!!! 🤗❤️💋 The most incredible year is on its way….I’ve known it a long time…and I am thrilled to finally announce its arrival!!! #duggadugga 💃🏻👊❤️I love you guys!!! #yourstruly #birthdaygirl 😉😄😍❤️💃🏻🎶🥳 #19thnovember #scorpio #yassssssss💋😄💃🏻.”

The post that is now going viral on the internet received immense love and admiration from Sushmita Sen’s fans. They dropped heart and fire emoji in the comment section. Several users wished the actor on her 47th birthday.

Sushmita Sen’s sister-in-law Charu Asopa quickly dropped a comment wishing her. She wrote, “Happy birthday to the most amazing person I know…. I love you didi. ❤️🤗😘👸.” She also shared a special birthday post for Sushmita Sen alongside unseen pictures. The caption read, “Happy birthday to the most amazing person I know👸🤗😘❤️Happy birthday to the woman who taught me hard work, honesty, and generosity. Thank you for always offering me grace. You’re truly the best. Love you didi. ❤️ @sushmitasen47.”

For the unversed, Charu Asopa was married to Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen for three years. The couple is currently filing for divorce. Charu claimed that Sushmita Sen has always urged her to put her happiness first. She said, “I never bothered her much asking her to intervene but she is family, she got to know things. Whenever I talked about it to didi (Sushmita), she has always told me -‘if you can stay happy together, stay together but if you will be happy separated then go separate ways.’ ”

Happy Birthday, Sushmita Sen!