Alisah Gets The Sweetest Birthday Wish From Mom Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen’s Adorable Birthday Note For Daughter Alisah Is Winning Hearts

Sushmita Sen is beaming with joy as her younger daughter, Alisah Sen turns a year older today. The actress penned an adorable note for the little one and wished her on her special day.

Sushmita Sen was last seen in ‘Taali’. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen is on cloud nine as her younger daughter Alisah Sen turns a year older today. To mark this special occasion, the Taali star dropped an adorable video montage on her Instagram account to speak volumes of her affection. Not just this, the actress also penned down a heartfelt note for her daughter to make it more special. Calling her ‘special’, Sushmita Sen showed some of her favourite pictures of Alisah with her sister Renee, actor Rajeev Sen and other family members. Among the snapshots in the reel is an emotional moment from the young girl’s first day of school which is truly delightful.

For those living under a rock, it was in the year 2000 that Sushmita Sen decided to adopt her first daughter, Renee Sen and step into motherhood. Her second daughter, Alisah joined her family in 2010.

A Special Birthday Wish From Sushmita Sen To Daughter Alisah

The strong bond between mother and daughter is clearly visible to all, and on the occasion of Alisah’s birthday, Sushmita Sen shares glimpses of Alisah’s cherished moments with her family. The Aarya 3 actress has dropped a special birthday note, along with a video montage on her social media that has touched the hearts of social media users. Sharing it on Instagram, Sushmita Sen wrote, “Happpyyyyy Birthday LOVE OF MY LIFE. How special God made you and this privilege of being your mother, I couldn’t be prouder Alisah. I love you, Shona.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Here’s What Fans Commented

Fans couldn’t hold back and flooded the comment section with birthday wishes. A fan wrote, “Happy birthday Alisah!! Hope you have a great one dearie.” Another individual commented, “Happiest birthday wishes princess!! May God bless you with abundant joy, goodies, success, happiness and greatness!!” An account remarked, “I always look after you, Ma’am. You are an inspiration for all women. Alisha is very lucky to get you as her mother. Happy birthday Alisha. God bless you dear.” A fan chimed in, “Happy birthday, Alisah!! God bless you always!! Best Mom Award goes to you @sushmitasen47.”

On the work front, Sushmita Sen was last seen in the biopic of transgender activist Gauri Sawant, Taali, which released on August 15 and is streaming now on Jio Cinema. Directed by national award-winning director Ravi Jadhav, the series revolves around the struggles of Shreegauri Sawant. The film highlighted the perfect notes with some provocative dialogue. Her transition from Ganesh to Gauri and the audacious fight that resulted in the third gender being recognised on all official documents in India are a must-watch.

