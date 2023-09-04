Home

Sushmita Sen’s Birthday Wish For daughter Renee Came Gift-Wrapped Like This

The Taali actress showered some extra love and good wishes on her ‘Shona’ as she turned 24. With a special birthday note, Sushmita Sen shared a string of photos that featured Renee’s cherished moments with her family.

Sushmita Sen last featured in Ravi Jadhav’s ‘Taali’. (Image Credits: Instagram)

The spotlight is back on former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen as the actor shared a heartfelt birthday note for her elder daughter, Renee Sen. As Renee stepped into 24, the Aarya 3 actress has been bursting out in joy, and on this occasion, she dropped an adorable carousel of pictures on her Instagram account to speak volumes of her affection. Other than this, the actress also penned a heartfelt note for her daughter to make it more special. Calling Renee her “destiny”, Sushmita Sen shared some glimpses of her favourite pictures of Renee with her and other family members. Among the snaps, there was a picture of the girl with her grandparents, which is truly delightful.

For those unaware, Sushmita Sen adopted her first daughter, Renee Sen, in the year 2000 and stepped into motherhood. While her second munchkin, Alisah, became a part of her family in 2010.

A Special Birthday Wish From Sushmita Sen To Daughter Renee

Sushmita Sen broke societal manacles at a very young age by adopting two daughters, Renee Sen and Alisah Sen. Raising two daughters singlehandedly can be challenging, but the actress was an inspiration to infinite women when she did the unthinkable. Today, the Taali actress showered some extra love and good wishes on her ‘Shona’ as she turned 24. Sushmita Sen dropped a special birthday note along with a string of photos that featured Renee’s cherished moments with her family, including Sushmita’s parents.

Sharing it on Instagram, Sushmita Sen captioned, “Happpyyyyyy Birthday, My First Love!!! Today my baby turns as old as I was when I had her!!! I look on with great love and pride as she grows into this incredible person. One I can still hear saying “You are my destiny”. We love you, Shona, @reneesen47. Here’s to your happiness, always! #duggadugga #Alisah #Maa #partytime.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)



In no time, Renee replied to her mother’s heartfelt note and wrote, “Forever my destiny, I love you, Maa! Happy 24th to us.”

Here’s What Fans Commented

The adorable birthday wish touched the hearts of social media users. They couldn’t stay calm and flocked into the comment section to wish the birthday girl. A fan wrote, “Happy Birthday, Renee! Hope it’s a wonderful day for you!”. Another individual commented, “Happy birthday Baby! You are the kindest and I love you so so so soooooooo much!” An account remarked, “Awww happy birthday, she’s so gorgeous. You’ve raised both your daughters wonderfully Masha Allah, lots of love always.” Another fan chimed in, “How sweeeeet!! Happy happy happiest birthday Reneè, you are as gorgeous & graceful as your maa. May u have the best birthday, stay blessed.”

