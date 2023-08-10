Home

Sushmita Sen Praises Daughter Renee For Singing Mahamrityunjaya Mantra In Taali

Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram handle, and penned an appreciation post for daughter Renee for lending her voice to her upcoming web series Taali.

Sushmita Sen's post for daughter Renee. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Sushmita Sen’s forthcoming web series Taali has already created a massive buzz among movie buffs. She will be seen playing transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in her next. The powerful trailer of the series was released recently, and Sushmita Sen was highly appreciated for her performance. Now, the former beauty queen has disclosed that her daughter Renee Sen had lent her voice to the Mahamritunjaya mantra in Taali. The mantra was also seen in the trailer of the show. Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram account and dropped a beautiful monochrome picture of Renee with the mantra playing in the backdrop.

Her post was also accompanied by a heartfelt note appreciating her daughter, “Life comes a full circle!!! My baby girl @reneesen47 graces her voice to rendering this powerful Mantra #mahamrityunjaya…Her voice & my face…together in the trailer of Taali…I of course have goosebumps every time I listen to it!!! Thank you Shona, for choosing to be a part of this very special Tribute…and for doing it with so much love! you make me proud! Thank you all for the avalanche of love & inclusion with which you have received #Taali…I am truly overwhelmed to say the least!!! A big shout out to @shreegaurisawant& our Transgender community for keeping the faith with so much courage! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.”

Renee also reacted to mother Sushmita Sen’s post with the following words, “Thank you for this opportunity Maa, this is a dream come true in every sense !! I am so grateful and feel blessed… I love you!!! @sushmitasen47.”

About Taali

Created by Arjun Singh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar, the series is based on the life of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. Made under the direction of the National award-winning director Ravi Jadhav, the script of the show has been written by Kshitij Patwardhan. Financed by Arjun Singgh Baran, Kartk D Nishandar (GSEAMS Production), and Afeefa Nadiadwala, Taali is slated to premiere on JioCinema on 15 August.

Over and above this, Sushmita Sen has also signed up to play the lead in the third installment of the popular series, Aarya 3. The highly-awaited show will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

