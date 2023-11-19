Home

Sushmita Sen Net Worth: From earning Rs 3-4 crore per endorsement deals to owning the most expensive cars, here's a sneak peek inside her lavish lifestyle

Sushmita Sen’s Net Worth: Susmita Sen won accolades for her remarkable performance in the highly acclaimed web series ‘Aarya‘ season 3. The former Miss Universe, who made her Bollywood debut in the 1996 movie ‘Dastak,’ has starred in a number of films and paved the way for an extravagant lifestyle. She went on to feature in a number of other movies, including Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Biwi No 1, Do Knot Disturb, Main Hoon Na, and many more. As Sushmita Sen turned a year older today, here’s a peek inside her lavish lifestyle.

According to GQ, Sushmita Sen, a well-known personality in Bollywood, has a remarkable net worth of USD 12 million, or about Rs 95.9 crores. The actress, who recently won praise for her compelling role in the critically acclaimed series “Aarya,” is widely praised for her self-made career and has gained the respect and love of her admirers.

Sushmita Sen’s Opulent Versova Apartment

Sushmita Sen owns an apartment in Versova, Mumbai where she resides with her daughters Renee and Alisah Sen. The property has a posh yet stylish decor, complete with great art pieces, yellow lighting, and honey-hued oak floors. The youngsters may frequently be seen practising their musical abilities on the piano, one of the apartment’s statement items.

Sushmita Sen’s Expensive Car Collection

Sushmita Sen’s extravagant car collection, which displays her taste for elegant travel, is a testament to her love of luxury. The striking BMW 7 Series 730Ld, which combines luxury and performance, is the front-runner in her garage.

She reportedly has a BMW 7 Series 730Ld for Rs 1.42 crore, according to a Carwale article. According to a Car Dekho story, she also owns a BMW X6 valued at Rs 1 crore, an Audi Q7 priced at Rs 89.90 lakh, and a Lexus LX 470 valued at Rs 35 lakh.

Sushmita Sen Brand Endorsements And Deals

Sushmita Sen has had a distinguished acting career spanning over three decades. The majority of her net worth is derived from her work in programs, movies, and brand endorsements. Sen reportedly demands between Rs 3 and 4 crores for each film. Sen demands payment of around Rs 1.5 crores for her brand endorsements.

According to The Times of India, Sushmita Sen founded Tantra Entertainment, an event management firm, in 2005 in addition to her playing career in movies and web series.

According to The Times of India, Sushmita Sen founded Tantra Entertainment, an event management firm, in 2005 in addition to her playing career in movies and web series.