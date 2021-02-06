Actor Sushmita Sen and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. The lovebirds have been busy painting the town red. From exotic vacations to romantic date nights to power yoga sessions, Sushmita and Rohman have been busy giving relationship goals. And now latest buzz suggests that Sushmita Sen-Rohman Shawl are set to take their relationship to the next level. Also Read - Sushmita Sen Strikes a Seductive Pose With Rohman Shawl, Shares Birthday Post For Her 'Babushhhh'

Here’s everything you need to know about Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl’s marriage plans:

In a recent interview with Bombay Times, Sushmita's beau Rohman opened about meeting the love of his life. He said, "My roots are from Kashmir, but I was born and brought up in Nainital. I did my schooling there and went to Dehradun to study engineering. In my last year of college, I was introduced to modelling by a friend. Five-six years later, I came to Mumbai, and two years later, I met Sushmita. Everything in my life changed after that. As outsiders, we have a certain perception about a star's life. But, when you stay with them, you realise that it's a lot of hard work. On a personal level, that changed me; I started taking things seriously, I started respecting life more, both mine and others'. When I started modelling, I wanted to be a star, but now, I have different plans. I want to venture into business, eventually. But for now, I want to stick to modelling as that makes me happy. Being famous is not on my wish list anymore."



When asked about their marriage plans, Rohman Shawl said, “Sushmita, her daughters and I are a family already. Sometimes, I am like a father to the kids, sometimes, I am a friend to them, and at times, we fight, too. We live like a normal family, and we enjoy that. So, we don’t dwell upon questions like ‘Aap shaadi kab kar rahe ho’. When marriage happens, we won’t hide it. For now, we are enjoying the success of her web series. Aage sochenge kya hota hai.”

Rohman further shared how his family reacted to his relationship with Sushmita as they came to know through media. “My dad, mom and sister support me unconditionally. In fact, when I started dating Sushmita, I didn’t even tell them about it. They learnt about it when our pictures surfaced in the media. Sushmita and I wanted to be sure before making our relationship public. She made me understand that my life would change once she puts it out there. I respected her decision and didn’t tell anyone till the time we were ready for it. My family is very understanding, and they have backed all my decisions. There is no pressure to do anything.”

Those who don’t know, Sushmita and Rohman have a 15-year age difference – while the actor is 44, Rohman is 29 but age is just a number for them.

On the work front, Sushmita Sen was seen in and as Aarya – It is a story of a complex web of emotions, twisted family bonds, and betrayal. Directed by Ram Madhvani, the show was released on June 19 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP