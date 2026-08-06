Susmita Mukherjee recalls taking C-grade films to repay Rs 1 crore debt: ‘Helpless, sold my soul’

Veteran actress Susmita Mukherjee has opened up about one of the darkest phases of her life, revealing that she accepted films she wasn't proud of after her production company went bankrupt in 2002. Burdened with a Rs 1 crore loan and facing constant pressure from recovery agents, the actress said she made those difficult choices to repay her debts.

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Sushmita Mukherjee (PC-Instagram)

Veteran actress Susmita Mukherjee has opened up about one of the most difficult phases of her life, revealing that she accepted several C-grade films to repay a Rs 1 crore loan after her production company went bankrupt. In an emotional video shared on social media, the actress admitted that while she is not proud of some of those projects, she had no other option at the time.

Speaking candidly, Susmita said many people have often asked why she appeared in films that were sexist and degrading towards women. “Someone asked me, ‘Ma’am, why did you act in bad films?’ I was shocked because it’s a very disturbing thing to go back to my life and say, why did I act in such sexist, C-grade films, films derogatory to women. But I worked in good films, not pornography, God, but just bad films, bad choices. So I did, and did I sell my soul? Of course I sold my soul. Did I feel good about it? I didn’t feel good then. I still don’t feel good about it, but it was my helplessness,” she said.

Susmita Mukherjee reveals recovery people used to abuse her

Explaining what led to those decisions, the actress recalled that in 2002, she and her husband lost their production company, Prayas Production, after the business collapsed. She said, “So debtors at the door used to come, recovery people used to come, they used to abuse us, it was a very bad time, my children were very young. So I was forced to start working again. All the money that used to come, I had to repay a loan of one crore. My husband and I worked very hard to repay that loan after 3-4 years. So that’s why I had to do all that work, I had to make those choices.”

Susmita revealed that debt recovery agents frequently visited their home, demanded money and even abused them. At the time, her children were very young, leaving her with no choice but to return to acting and accept whatever work came her way. She said every rupee she earned went towards repaying the loan, a process that took nearly three to four years.

Susmita Mukherjee provided the best education for her daughter despite financial problems

Mukherjee also shared that she wanted to provide the best education for her daughter. Despite her husband’s reservations, she decided to send her abroad for higher studies in Australia and New Zealand. The actress further added, “Along with that, the Bengali mother in me woke up. She was doing well in her studies, so I started sending her abroad. My husband was a nationalist. He said, aren’t there good schools and colleges in India? But somehow or the other, I felt like it, so I sent her abroad. So she studied very expensively, she went to study in Australia and New Zealand. So I had to earn for that too. So I made those choices.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Susmita Mukherjee (@susmita_mukherjeeofficial)



Looking back, Susmita said she has no regrets because those sacrifices helped her children build successful lives. Although she isn’t proud of many of the films she did during that period, she believes those choices were necessary to keep her family afloat.

Today, she says life has changed. The King Uncle actress revealed that she now accepts only projects that genuinely connect with her and refuses to compromise on work that doesn’t satisfy her creatively. She added that actors don’t always have the luxury of choosing every role, and sometimes they simply work to support their families.

Sushmita Mukherjee started her acting career in 1987. She has worked in more than 60 films. She has appeared in the movies like ‘Main Zinda Hoon’, ‘Khalnayak’, ‘King Uncle’, ‘Sir’, ‘Dillagi’, ‘Kyaa Kool Hai Hum’, ‘Golmaal’, ‘Ugly Aur Pagli, ‘Dostana’, and many more.