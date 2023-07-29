Home

Entertainment

Sussane Khan Hails Infosys Co-Founder NR Narayana Murthy For His Statement on Kareena Kapoor

Sussane Khan Hails Infosys Co-Founder NR Narayana Murthy For His Statement on Kareena Kapoor

Sussane Khan recently praised Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy for his statement on Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Sussane Khan Hails Infosys Co-Founder NR Narayana Murthy For His Statement on Kareena Kapoor

Sussane Khan Hails Infosys Co-Founder NR Narayana Murthy: Sussane Khan has made her independent identity as a successful interior and fashion designer. She is the daughter of veteran actor-filmmaker Sanjay Khan and is also Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife. However, Sussane worked towards creating her own brand and is now considered a celebrity beyond her family lineage and Bollywood connections. She recently sparked rage on the internet as she commented on a video of Infosys Co-Founder NR Narayana Murthy which has gone viral on social media. In the video clip Narayan Murthy recalled about his experience on a flight where Kareena Kapoor Khan was also a co-passenger.

Trending Now

CHECK OUT NR NARAYANA MURTHY’S VIRAL VIDEO ON KAREENA KAPOOR:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ENTREPRENEURS OF INDIA (@eoindia)

SUSSANE KHAN PRAISES INDIAN ENTREPRENEUR NR NARAYAN MURTHY

In an interaction with IIT Kharagpur, the veteran entrepreneur said, “The other day I was coming from London, and next to me was Kareena Kapoor, sitting in her seat. So many people came to her and they said hello. She didn’t even bother to react. I was a little bit surprised. Whoever came to me, I stood up, and we discussed for a minute or half a minute-that’s all they were expecting.” His wife, author, Infosys chairperson and philanthropist Sudha Murthy interrupted and pointed out, “She has a million admirers. She must have been tired. Murthy, a founder, a software person, will have maybe 10,000 (fans), but a film actor will get a million.” However, Narayan Murthy replied and opined, “That is not the issue. The issue is that when somebody shows affection, you can also show it back, however cryptic manner you can. I think that is very important. These are all ways to reduce your ego, that’s all.” Suzzane commented on the video shared by ETimes and wrote, “Well said Mr Murthy,” adding three clap emojis.

Sussane’s younger brother Zayed Khan is also an actor. Fardeen Khan is her cousin as late veteran actor Feroze Khan was elder brother of her father.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES