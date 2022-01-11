Sussanne Khan Gets a Kiss From Rumoured Boyfriend Arslan Goni After Testing Positive For Covid

Mumbai: Sussanne Khan has tested positive for Covid-19 last night. On Tuesday, she took to social media to share that the stubborn Omicron variant has finally infiltrated her immune system. “I tested positive last night. Please be safe and take care of yourselves diligently. This is a very contagious one”, wrote Sussanne. She shared a picture of herself flexing her bicep in front of a mirror and wrote, “After dodging Covid-19 for 2 years, In the 3 rd year of 2022 I got virus.”Also Read - Sussanne Khan Makes Her Relationship Official With Arslan Goni, Wishes Him Birthday With Hearts And Kisses - See Viral Pic

Sussanne Khan’s post got a comment from her rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni who sent her kisses. Arslan wrote, “You will fine soon ♥♥♥😘” Also Read - Virgil Abloh's Death: Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar And Others Express Grief as Popular Designer Dies of Cancer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

Also Read - Hrithik Roshan Comments 'Arre Wahh' On Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan's Picture, Wins Hearts Online

Sussanne has been in the headlines for a long time due to her speculated relationship with TV star Aly Goni’s brother Arslan. The two made their relationship official on Arslan Goni’s birthday. She had shared her thoughts on Instagram and captioned the photo, “Happy happpyyyy happiest Birthday.. I wish for you a world filled with the best of everything that you so deserve..with the brightest of smiles and with all the purest Love to surround you. You are the most beautiful energy that I have ever come across. Shine brightest limitless..#19thofdecember2021 (sic).” She also uploaded a cute picture of herself hugging Arslan.