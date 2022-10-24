On Choti Diwali, Gulshan Kumar’s brother Krishan Kumar threw a Diwali bash in Mumbai where who’s who of Bollywood attended the party including Rajkummar Rao, Guru Randhawa, Varun Dhawan, Fardeen Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, etc. Do you know there’s a couple who completely stole all the limelight at Krishan Kumar’s Diwali party and they are love birds Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni. The two were captured having a moment while coming out of the bash. Sussanne and Arslan kissed each other while saying goodbye. The video shared by paparazzi Viral Bhayani has gone viral and there are reactions to it.Also Read - Two-Day Dhanteras Fest Leaves Lucknow Traders In Massive Profit

While Sussanne upped the glam quotient high in a blingy golden blouse with a red lehenga, Arslan wore a black festive kurta. In the comment section, while some appreciated the couple, haters did try to pull them down with their nasty jibes. A user wrote, "gor kalyug baache bahad main jay maako jawani aagyi hai 😢". Another user said, "Buddhi ku abbi jawani nai gayi😂".

Watch Sussanne Khan and Beau Arslan Goni’s Lovey-Dovey Moment

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan has also moved on and is currently dating Saba Azad. The four of them love to spend time and have been seen partying in the past.