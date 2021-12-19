Sussanne Khan Makes Her Relationship Official: Interior designer Sussanne Khan wishes her rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni a happy birthday. Sussane shared her thoughts on Instagram and captioned the photo, “Happy happpyyyy happiest Birthday.. I wish for you a world filled with the best of everything that you so deserve..with the brightest of smiles and with all the purest Love to surround you. You are the most beautiful energy that I have ever come across. Shine brightest limitless..#19thofdecember2021 (sic).” She also uploaded a cute picture of herself hugging Arslan.Also Read - Karan Johar Pours His Heart Out on 20 Years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Shares Never-Seen-Before Moments From Sets

Replying to Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife's birthday wish, Arslan replied on her post saying, "Love you, Thank you so much…You are just amazing" in two separate comments. He also dropped heart and hug emojis for her rumoured girlfriend.

Sussanne has been in the headlines for a long time due to her speculated relationship with TV star Aly Goni’s brother Arslan. Aly Goni recently starred in the ZEE5 and AltBalaji serial Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu. Sussanne and Arslan, on the other hand, are keeping quiet about their reported relationship. The couple has been photographed together on several occasions. They were spotted together at Anushka Ranjan’s wedding last month.

Sussanne was once married to Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, a Bollywood actor. Hridaan and Hrehaan are the couple’s two sons. Bang Bang star and ex-wife divorced in 2014, although they remain close friends.