There were reports doing rounds on the internet on Tuesday that Sussanne Khan along with Suresh Raina and Guru Randhawa were arrested after a raid was conducted in Mumbai's posh club Dragonfly Experience in JW Marriot. The reports further suggested that the arrests were made for violating social distancing norms. The Mumbai Police cracked down on an early morning party and booked at least 34 persons, including some celebrities such as Sussanne, Badshah for allegedly violating COVID-19 protocols, a top official said in Mumbai on Tuesday.

However, a few hours later, Bollywood celeb reacted to the speculations that she has been arrested. She took to social media to clarify the same. "A Humble clarification: The speculations made by parts of media that there were arrests made are completely incorrect and irresponsible. I fail to understand why we were made to wait or what the issue was with the authorities and the club. I am setting the record straight with this statement."

Read the complete statement on the incident here:

Singer Guru Randhawa also took to Instagram to share Sussanne’s post with joined hands. His team shared a statement, “Guru Randhawa, who had stepped out for dinner with close friends before returning back to Delhi the same morning, deeply regrets the unintentional incident that occurred last night. Unfortunately, he was not aware of local authorities’ decision of night curfew but instantly conformed to all rules laid out by the government officials. He promises to comply with government guidelines and protocols by taking all precautionary measures in the future. By far, he has been a law-abiding citizen and will continue to do so in the future as well”.

On the other hand, Suresh Raina’s managing team issued a statement. Raina’s statement reveals that the cricketer was in Mumbai for a shoot and did not violate the Coronavirus ruled intentionally. His statement read: “Suresh was in Mumbai for a shoot which extended to late hours and was invited by a friend for a quick dinner post the same prior to him taking the flight back to Delhi. He was not aware of the local timings and protocols. Once pointed out, he immediately complied with the rules laid out by the authorities and regrets the unfortunate and unintentional incident. He always holds rules and laws laid down by the governing bodies with the highest regard and will continue to do so in the future as well.”

Soon after the raid was conducted, Mumbai Police took to Twitter to share the tweet on the same and wrote, “Party (Nahin) Chalegi Till Six In The Morning! A raid was conducted at a nightclub in Andheri at around 3 am, for flouting COVID prevention norms. Action has been initiated against 34 people, out of which 19 were from Delhi & Punjab, including some celebrities #NewNormal.” (sic).