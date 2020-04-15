Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan’s former sister-in-law and Sussanne Khan‘s sister, Farah Khan Ali, has shared that an in-house member has tested positive for COVID-19. She also shared that all her family members have undergone tests and will be staying in isolation as a precaution. She tweeted: “COVID news spreads faster than the virus. An in-house staff of mine tested positive today and so am moving him to a facility. Have all tested all at home today as well and are going to be quarantined. Be safe yet strong. This too shall pass.” Also Read - What! Indore Police Shaving Heads to Stay Away From Coronavirus?

Singer Sophie Choudhary tweeted: “Hope you are all okay love.” To which Farah, a celebrity jewelry designer, replied that she and her family got tested.

Farah’s sister Sussanne is temporarily living with her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan to spend time with their two sons during the lockdown. Rakesh Roshan in a recent interview with Spotboye spoke about Sussanne Khan, his former daughter-in-law returning to his son Hrithik Roshan’s house with their kids. He said, “The world has to be together and supportive in difficult times.”

On staying together with ex-wife, Hrithik said, “It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns. It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps. While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children.”