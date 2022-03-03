Mumbai: Actor Plabita Borthakur, who came to fame with Lipstick Under My Burkha, is getting ready to premiere Sutliyan, her new web series on ZEE5. The platform will air Sutliyan, a family drama that also stars Ayesha Raza, Shiv Pandit, and Vivaan Shah, on March 04. It’s a touching story of a family whose grown children return to their childhood home in Bhopal, India, just before Diwali. They’re carrying emotional strain from the past and unsolved issues as they begin on the tough, but essential, a path of emotional and mental cleansing as they meet after years of trying to make sense of things.Also Read - ZEE5’s Sutliyan Trailer Out: Heartwarming Family Drama With a Dose of Fun

Plabita talked about how Sutliyan supports gender equality. She lauds how the show covers a wide range of topics, including women's financial independence and gender roles, as well as the importance of family, which is the show's genuine core. She said, "Family is something we all have to return to no matter what, it's that one thing we can take for granted, and it's our family for whom we can go to any length and do anything. It's the bond that's so crucial to have since it makes us feel safe in bad times and allows us to share joy and happiness."

She continued, "Ayesha is also playing Supriya, our Mother. Supriya's entire life has been reliant on her husband and possibly her children, and now she is attempting to establish her own path so that she can be self-sufficient and contribute to society. This is why it is critical to educate women and ensure that they continue to work after having children or marriage. I believe this is critical because, while many girls continue to receive an education, they are expected to stay at home and care for their families once they get married."

‘Sutliyan‘ is a baguette drama that tackles real-life situations and the nuances of family relationships. The show is relevant and binge-watch because of the relevant context and entertaining bits. The series’ engrossing plot will draw you in right away and keep you immersed in the characters’ emotional and spiritual journey until the very end.

