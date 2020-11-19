Bollywood diva Sushmita Sen’s eldest daughter Renee Sen is all set to make her acting debut with a short film titled Suttabaazi. The trailer of Suttabaazi has been released today and the budding actor looks refreshing. To mark Sushmita’s birthday, the makers released the trailer. Also Read - Sushmita Sen is an Epitome of Grace in This Traditional Manipuri Saree, See Her Mesmerising Pics Here

Sushmita took to Instagram to share her excitement on seeing Renee in the trailer. She wrote: "The bestest gift I could've ever received from a loving universe & my first love on my birthday!!😇🙏😍❤️ Introducing with great pride…Renee Sen the Actor!!🤗❤️😁 Presenting the Trailer of her first ever short film #suttabaazi 👊 What a feeling to see my little Shona take brave steps towards her dreams…to have the courage do so,all on her own!!👏👍🤗❤️ Here's wishing @kabeerkhuranaofficial & the entire cast & crew of #suttabaazi EVERY SUCCESS!!! 🥂🤗❤️💃🏻I LOVE YOU @reneesen47 What a NATURAL performer…keep growing, learning & enjoying…May you always earn respect first!!! #duggadugga #blessings #proudmaa #Alisah @sensubir @subhra51 @rohmanshawl ❤️😁💋 WE BEGIN!!!👊😄❤️👏P.S #smokingisinjurioustohealth".

Watch the trailer of Suttabaazi below:

21-year-old Renee plays the role of a clandestine smoker in the short film. The first look trailer gives an amazing glimpse of Renee’s fun friendship with her parents – essayed by Komal Chhabria and Rahul Vohra. A minute-long trailer is full of a whole lot of family drama and entertaining moments.

Suttabaazi is directed by Kabeer Khurana and produced by Simran Lakhanpal, Ramneek Sawhney, Pankaj Rungta. The short film will release in December 2020.