Swara Bhaskar’s Husband Fahad Ahmad is From Bareilly, Here’s All About Samajwadi Leader And Activist

Swara Bhasker's Husband Fahad Ahmad is 31 years old and hails from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh. Here's more about the man who now shares Swara's heart and her home.

Swara Bhaskar's Husband Fahad Ahmad is From Bareilly, Here's All About Samajwadi Leader And Activist (Photo: Instagram/ Varinder Chawla)

All about Fahad Ahmad: Actor Swara Bhasker announced her marriage to the political leader and activist Fahad Ahmad on Thursday. She shared a beautiful video on social media that revealed their entire journey from being friends to being a couple. Later, she hosted an intimate engagement lunch with her friends and family members in Mumbai and celebrated the big day.

Swara is known for calling spade a spade and living a fearless life. The actor chose Fahad as his partner in this journey full of adventures, activism, and love. Here’s more about the man who shares Swara’s heart and her home now!

WHO IS FAHAD AHMAD, SWARA BHASKER’S HUSBAND?

Swara and Fahad met each other at a rally. Since both of them are activists and love to raise their voices, they clicked just like that and things started to fall into the right place for them. Fahad, who is currently serving as the State President of Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha, a youth wing of the Samajwadi Party in Maharashtra, was a student leader when they met. He was born in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, in the year 1991 and completed his graduation from Aligarh Muslim University before heading to Mumbai for further studies.

FAHAD AHMAD’S POLITICAL CAREER

As they met at a rally and then developed a strong bond, Swara and Fahad found their love blossoming amid protests and social events. In 2018, when the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) decided on withdrawing its financial aid to the SC, ST, and OBC students eligible for the Union government’s post-matriculation scholarship, Fahad emerged as the strongest voice of dissent. So much so that the institute even withheld his registration from the Ph.D. program. He was the general secretary during that time and held the strike for over 300 days.

SWARA BHASKAR-FAHAD AHMAD’S WEDDING: JAB THEY MET!

Swara and Fahad were both part of the strong anti-CAA protests that took place at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan in February 2020. While Swara led large groups of people at the protest and chanted ‘Azaadi’ slogans, Fahad also turned out to become one of the faces of the movement.

Fahad and Swara flirted for a while and kept texting each other. This was the time during which he also invited her to his sister’s wedding but she refused saying she had a shoot to go to. The couple is now legally married. However, they will perform the religious ceremonies in March. Swara and Fahad registered their marriage in a family court on Thursday. They are now husband and wife under the Special Marriage Act.

Our heartiest congratulations to the two!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.