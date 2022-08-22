Swara Bhasker on failure of Bollywood films: Actor Swara Bhasker says there’s a lot of negativity around Bollywood after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and that is harming the business now. The actor was speaking about the failure of the movies at the Box Office and she said there are multiple reasons for the same. Swara, who is known to call a spade a spade, spoke to India Today and said people consider Bollywood a ‘dark space’ post SSR’s death.Also Read - Swara Bhasker Praises Aamir Khan as 'Handsome Sikh' in Laal Singh Chaddha, Gets Brutally Trolled - Check Out The Reactions

SWARA BHASKER SAYS PEOPLE HAVE LOST FAITH IN BOLLYWOOD AFTER SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT’S DEATH

The actor was quoted as saying, "The fourth reason is after the unfortunate and tragic suicide of Sushant, Bollywood has been painted as a really dark place, that is only about drugs and alcohol and sex. My question is very simple, 'if everyone is doing just this, then who is making films?' Unfortunately, Bollywood is being discredited. There are people who just don't like Bollywood."

SWARA BHASKER COMPARES CURRENT BOLLYWOOD SITUATION TO RAHUL GANDHI

She also compared the situation of Bollywood with that of Rahul Gandhi. Swara said a section is only talking about failed Bollywood films while there have been Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Gangubai Kathiawadi that became successful in the recent past. Swara highlighted how people start believing something when you repeatedly say it in front of them. "I don't know it's kind of a strange comparison but I am reminded of Rahul Gandhi. Everyone kept calling him pappu, so now everybody believes it. I have met him and he is a perfectly intelligent and articulate man. With Bollywood also, this 'pappufication' has happened," she explained.

Big ticket Bollywood movies Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan couldn’t impress the audience at the Box Office even during the long festive weekend, and that has put the industry in a bad spot. While filmmakers are trying to fill this void by bringing in more entertainers in the coming weekends, a section of the audience seems absolutely disgruntled with Bollywood. Your thoughts on Swara’s statements?