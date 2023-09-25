Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad Welcome Baby Girl ‘Raabiyaa’, Do You Know Its Meaning?

Home

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad shared picture with their baby girl 'Raabiyaa' as they announced parenthood on social media.

Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad Share Emotional Post: Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad became proud parents to a baby daughter on September 23, 2023. The couple shared the news on Monday, September 25, 2023. In a joint social media post Swara and Fahad shared a picture holding their daughter while they smiled looking at each other. The power couple captioned their post as, “A prayer heard, a blessing granted, a song whispered, a mystic truth..Our baby girl Raabiyaa was born on 23rd September 2023 ♥️♥️♥️ With grateful and happy hearts, thank you for your love! It’s a whole new world 🤗✨ #blessed #newparents #swarabhaskar #swarabhasker #fahadahmad”.

SWARA BHASKER-FAHAD AHMAD POSE WITH BABY DAUGHTER IN CUTE PHOTO:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara)

CELEBS SHOWER LOVE ON ‘RAABIYAA’ – KNOW THE MEANING OF HER NAME

Neena Gupta commented, “Congratulations”. Tisca Chopra wrote, “Congratulations darling Swara and Fahad”. While Guneet Monga commented, “Congratulations both of you ♥️♥️♥️♥️”. Raabiyaa is often referred to springtime or a beautiful garden.

