Home

Entertainment

Inside Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad’s Qawwali Night: Samajwadi Party Leader Akhilesh Yadav Attends, See Pics

Inside Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad’s Qawwali Night: Samajwadi Party Leader Akhilesh Yadav Attends, See Pics

Inside Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad's Qawwali Night: Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav recently attended Swara and Fahad's Qawwali Night function.

Inside Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad's Qawwali Night: Samajwadi Party Leader Akhilesh Yadav Attends, See Pics

Inside Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad’s Qawwali Night: Swara Bhasker is elated over her wedding with Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad. The actor keeps sharing celebration pictures and the power couple looks adorable and made for each other. Swara recently posted a series of photos from her qawwali night on her social media handle. In the tweet post Samajwadi Party leader and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav can also be seen attending the celebration. The actor looks ethereal as she is all decked up in the pics from her Qawwali night. She had previously dropped photos and videos from her haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremonies as well.

CHECK OUT SWARA BHASKER’S VIRAL TWEET:

Happy & honoured to welcome Shri @yadavakhilesh ji to #SwaadAnusaar festivities #QawwaliNight .. Used the opportunity to fulfil Pradeep bhaiyya’s dream of a pic with his leader.. i also shared my woes about my party pooper Dad to a gracious & sporting Akhilesh ji 🤭🤓 @theUdayB pic.twitter.com/9kzH6C27CF — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) March 16, 2023

You may like to read

SWARA BHASKER SHARES PICS WITH AKHILESH YADAV FROM HER QAWWALI NIGHT

Swara took to her Twitter handle and shared photos with Akhilesh Yadav and captioned her post as “Happy and honoured to welcome Shri Akhilesh Yadav ji to ‘Swaad Anusaar (their wedding hashtag)’ festivities… Qawwali night. Used the opportunity to fulfil Pradeep bhaiya’s (brother’s) dream of a pic with his leader… I also shared my woes about my party pooper dad to a gracious and sporting Akhilesh ji.” The Samajwadi Party leader also shared photos of himself at Swara and Fahad’s wedding festivities, and tweeted in Hindi, “Congratulations and best wishes for a happy married life for Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad!” Swara looked graceful in green and golden ethnic outfit while Fahad wore a blue kurta-pajama set on his Qawwali night.

SWARA BHASKER-FAHAD AHMAD SPILL-THE-BEANS ON THEIR INTER-CULTURAL WEDDING

The couple in an interaction with Times of India had earlier stated that “We are both very conscious and proud of our identities and nobody wants to change anybody. We planned things that are common to both our traditions. Haldi is something that happens in both. It’s called ubtan in Muslims. Mehendi happens on both sides. Sangeet happens on both sides. In India, an interfaith couple that does not convert, can only get married in the court under the Special Marriage Act. That we have done. Now we are trying to build a common tradition of celebrations.”

Swara got married to Fahad by submitting their papers on January 6, 2023 under the Special Marriage Act.

For more updates on Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.