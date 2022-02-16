Hijab Row: Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker has often been the subject of heavy trolling and criticism on social media for being vocal on various socio-political issues and controversies. Although the actor never shies away from expressing her opinion. Recently, Swara was slammed for being vocal on Hijab controversy. In a tweet made a few days ago, Swara compared Draupadi’s chir-haran to the hijab controversy. Swara Bhasker tweeted and wrote, “Draupadi’s clothes were forcibly removed in the Mahabharata… and the responsible, powerful, law-makers sitting in the assembly kept watching…remembered the same way today.”Also Read - Karnataka Hijab Row: Fresh Protests Erupt in Govt Colleges as Students Denied Entry Citing HC Order

On this tweet of Swara, a user wrote – Draupadi was forcibly removed, but you took off your clothes yourself? I just remembered the Indian look of Mia Khalifa today. Another user took a screenshot of her from an event where Swara was asked about her short dress.

That is @ReallySwara my friends, who is advocating for Hijab. pic.twitter.com/hkGigxaV9R — Keya Ghosh (@keyakahe) February 12, 2022



On Wednesday, Swara slammed a section of people by writing, “Yeah, it’s me.. looking bomb 🔥 Thank u! 🤗🙏🏽 Thanks for sharing this pic of mine & reminding the world that I’m also a hottie ! 🤓 I advocate Women’s right to choose their clothing.. you know ‘choice’ -koi nahi aap rehney doh.. aap karo slutshame kisi aur ko- usmey bhi fail 😆”.

She added, “Good afternoon Tweeple! Here is a sample RW tweet salad 🥗 comprising Of Sanghis & their total failure to understand the concept of choice; their pathetic slut-shaming, and garnished with a desperate attempt to seem intellectual by quoting Urdu Shaayars 😂 Enjoy!! 💛✨🤗”.