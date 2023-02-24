Home

Swara Bhasker Lashes Out at Vivek Agnihotri For Derogatory Remarks Against Fact-Checker

Swara Bhasker recently lashed out at The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri for his derogatory remarks against a fact-checker journalist.

Swara Bhasker Lashes Out at Vivek Agnihotri: Swara Bhasker recently slammed The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri for his derogatory remarks against a fact-checker. Vivek had tweeted in response to a post by fact-checker Mohammed Zubair. The filmmaker’s tweet didn’t went down too well with the actress as she called him out for swearing against minorities in ‘public discourse’. Swara and Vivek have always had contrasting socio-political views and they mostly counter each other’s opinions on the micro-blogging site. For the unversed, Swara was approached by the filmmaker for a crucial role in Buddha in a Traffic Jam, but later Aanchal Dwivedi ended up playing the role.

CHECK OUT SWARA BHASKER’S VIRAL TWEET:

Vivek Agnihotri name-calling, swearing at, accusing Muslim citizens on public platforms simply because they are Muslim is a glaring example of how vile, poisoned, bigoted & majoritarian our public discourse has become in ‘New India’. Sickening. @_sayema @zoo_bear @hussainhaidry — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 24, 2023

VIVEK AGNIHOTRI CLASHES WITH FACT-CHECK JOURNALIST OVER THE KASHMIR FILES

When The Kashmir Files was announced the Best Film at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Awards, Zubair wrote that the film had not won the real Dadasaheb Phalke, but another one that sounds like it. Reacting to the same Vivek tweeted “Fact checking is the biggest extortion mafia today. Controlled by crazy, lunatic terror organisation.” He further added “I don’t hate fact-checkers, I hate when puncture repairers pretend to be fact checkers. Because you are nothing but just a jehadi pimp of India’s enemies & I know very well who is behind you. Every jihadi will have his day and your time is just around the corner”.

CHECK OUT MOHAMMED ZUBAIR AND VIVEK AGNIHOTRI’S HEATED TWITTER WAR:

SWARA BHASKER SLAMS VIVEK AGNIHOTRI FOR HIS DEROGATORY REMARKS

Swara lashed out at the director and tweeted “Vivek Agnihotri name-calling, swearing at, accusing Muslim citizens on public platforms simply because they are Muslim is a glaring example of how vile, poisoned, bigoted and majoritarian our public discourse has become in ‘New India’. Sickening”.

Vivek Agnihotri is currently working on his next film The Vaccine War based on the Covid-19 pandemic. He also has The Delhi Files in the line-up, which completes his trilogy after The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files.

Swara has recently been in the news as she got married to Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad through Special Marriages Act.

