Swara Bhasker Pens Emotional Note Amid Israel-Palestine War: 'If my Baby Was Born in Gaza'

Swara Bhasker Pens Emotional Note Amid Israel-Palestine War: ‘If my Baby Was Born in Gaza’

Swara Bhasker recently shared an emotional note as she shared a picture with her baby daughter Raabiyaa.

Swara Bhasker Pens Emotional Note Amid Israel-Palestine War: 'If my Baby Was Born in Gaza'

Swara Bhasker Pens Emotional Note Amid Israel-Palestine War: Swara Bhasker is known for her unfiltered and unabashed views on socio-political issues. The actress never shies away from debating on topics concerning gender, society, cinema and geopolitics. As a JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University) alumni Swara is also involved in political activism despite not being part of any political party. However, she is married to Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad. The duo recently welcomed their first baby daughter Raabiyaa. Swara took to her Instagram handle and posted a cute picture with her baby girl. She penned a heartfelt note in solidarity with Gaazans where she raised concern over the ongoing violence.

SWARA BHASKER’S POST ON ISRAEL-PALESTINE CONFLICT GOES VIRAL:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara)

SWARA BHASKER PENS EMOTIONAL NOTE IN SUPPORT OF CIVILIANS IN GAZA

The actress wrote, “Any new mom would know that one can spend hours staring at one’s newborn with a sense of fulfilment, peace and joy like no other. I am no different. And I’m sure like many mothers around the world that feeling when we look at our baby, is now marred by persistent dreadful thoughts that are hard to ignore..I keep staring at the sleeping peaceful face of my baby girl wondering how I would ever protect her if she were born in #Gaza and praying that she never finds herself in any such situation and then wondering what blessing she is born with and what curse those Gazan children were born under who are being killed everyday under an imprisoned sky?!?” She further added, “The unadulterated evil and moral depravity we are amidst is unfathomable! To bomb children in hospitals, relief shelters, churches with impunity and a license granted by major powers of the world signals what dark and unjust times we live in. Praying to any God that will listen, protect the children of Gaza from further pain and death; because the world will not protect them. 💔🇵🇸”

GAUHAR KHAN LAUDS SWARA BHASKER’S POST ON GAZA

Gauhar Khan commented, “May Allah always protect ur baby n all babies in the world ! ❤️ u are all heart Swara , may the almighty protect u n bless u ❤️ Ameen” A netizen pointed out, “What about children killed in Israel?” Previously Swar had reacted to th Hamas attacks on Israel and opined, “If you have not felt shock and horror at Israel’s unending atrocities on Palestinians, the forcible occupation of Palestinian homes, the forced evictions, the bigotry and violence of settler Israelis, the murder of Palestinian children and teenagers, the decades long blockade and bombing of Gaza and civilians in Gaza, including bombing of schools and hospitals (not to mention the apartheid and occupation), then I’m afraid your shock and horror at Hamas’ attacks on Israel seem a bit hypocritical.” She alos added Palestine’s flag on her social media handle.

