Swara Bhasker Trolled For Praising Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha‘s debacle has started a new debate around boycott trend and cancel culture. Film critics, trade analysts, exhibitors and activists have linked LSC‘s box office failure to the hate campaign against the film and Aamir. Swara Bhasker, known for speaking her mind with regard to sensitive issues has now stepped in to support Aamir’s film. Swara praised the Mr Perfectionist as ‘handsome Sikh’ and also lauded Mona Singh’s acting prowess. She gave a shoutout to casting director Mukesh Chhabra as well. Swara often gets into heated debates on twitter with regard to her opinions and beliefs and is a soft target of online trolls. As soon as the actor hailed Laal Singh Chaddha, the troll army got activated and reacted to her tweet.Also Read - Esha Gupta's Book Collection: Know What Her Book Collection Tells About Her Personality - Watch Video

Check out Swara Bhasker’s tweet:

Watching #LalSinghChaddha ! Already tugging at the heart strings 💛

Have to say #AamirKhan makes a handsome Sikh! Also Little Laal and Little Rupa are soooo cute. And Mona Singh is all heart! 💛✨ Stellar casting job @CastingChhabra 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 17, 2022

Also Read - Bobby to Baahubali 2 - Bollywood Movies Which Have Sold Highest Tickets in History of Hindi Cinema

For the unversed, Swara had openly called out Vivek Agnihotri’s film on Kashmiri Pandit genocide The Kashmir Files. Swara and Vivek happen to have different ideological inclinations, so their socio-political views aren’t on the same page. While reacting to Swara’s tweet a netizen wrote, “If the movie is so interesting, why are you using your phone…Desperation for roles.” Another person commented, “The Boycott is final and we will boycott any one who Mocks our God’s and Religion.” A user also replied “Dint expected from #AamirKhan . Please refund the money. Was it a movie or PJ? Please do not post fake review.” Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha: 70 Percent Shows Cancelled, As Aamir Khan’s Film Tanks At The Box Office

Check out the reactions to Swara Bhasker’s tweet:

If the movie is so interesting, why are you using your phone 😂. Desperation for roles — Indrani Choudhury (@IndyChoudhury) August 17, 2022

The Boycott is final and we will boycott any one who Mocks our God’s and Religion — Samir M (@SamirMahagaonka) August 17, 2022

Dint expected from #AamirKhan . Please refund the money. Was it a movie or PJ? Please do not post fake review @ReallySwara . #LalSinghChadha — Bishnu Goswami (@goswamiB_tweet) August 17, 2022

Wonder why anyone would tweet about a movie in such glowing terms while watching a movie and with such praises for the actors in such chweet terms . Very strange . Aamir is handsome ? Is that one of the highlights ? — Big Guy (@Nary808760) August 17, 2022

Earlier Hrithik Roshan, Hansal Mehta, Richa Chaddha and many other B-town celebs had also praised Laal Singh Chaddha.

For more updates on Laal Singh Chaddha and Swara Bhasker, check out this space at India.com.