Swara Bhasker is Pregnant, Announces Her ‘October Baby’ in Mushy Post With Fahad Ahmad

Swara Bhasker announces her pregnancy with husband Fahad Ahmad in a romantic post online. Here's the post.

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad announce pregnancy (Photo: Instagram/ Swara Bhasker)

Swara Bhasker pregnancy announcement: Actor Swara Bhasker announced her pregnancy on Tuesday in a beautiful social media post. The actor shared a glimpse of her baby bump in the photos with her husband Fahad Ahmad. The caption of her Instagram post read, “Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless! ) as we step into a whole new world! 🧿❤️✨🙏🏽 @fahadzirarahmad #comingsoon #Family #Newarrival #gratitude #octoberbaby (sic).”

Swara also mentioned that she’s expecting her first baby with Fahad in October. Check the pregnancy announcement here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara)

Swara’s post comes four months after her marriage. The actor had a court marriage with Fahad in Mumbai in February this year after which the couple celebrated their union with their families in Delhi. The two have been sharing romantic posts ever since their marriage and the news of their pregnancy only extends the celebrations.

Swara and Fahad decided to get married last year when the two fell in love during the pandemic. Earlier, in an interview with Times of India, the actor spoke about having an inter-faith marriage. Swara said, “We are both very conscious and proud of our identities and nobody wants to change anybody. We planned things that are common to both our traditions. Haldi is something that happens in both.”

Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad’s Love Story

The actor also talked about her first meeting with Fahad and revealed that they met each other during the anti-CAA protest at Mumbai’s Kranti Maidaan in December 2019. Swara said she was there as a speaker and Fahad was the one making all the arrangements being the one with political connections.

The two once again met during yet another protest and became friends. It was only thereafter they exchanged numbers and began talking. One thing led to another and they developed a stronger bond. It was only when Swara’s friends teased her about him that she decided to ask her about his feelings. She said, ‘kya scene hai‘ and he simply accepted that he was fond of her. They began to date each other and in January this year, got married in court under the Special Marriage Act.

Our congratulations to Swara and Fahad!

