Swara Bhasker reacts to Bollywood’s absence at CJP Protest, backs Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike: ‘What happened to…’

Swara Bhasker has backed Sonam Wangchuk's ongoing hunger strike and questioned Bollywood's silence over the CJP protest. Here's what the Raanjhanaa actress said about the film industry.

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Swara Bhasker meets Sonam Wangchuk (PC: Instagram)

Actor Swara Bhasker has once again spoken out on a public issue, this time expressing support for activist Sonam Wangchuk’s ongoing hunger strike while also addressing Bollywood’s noticeable silence over the CJP protest. Visiting Jantar Mantar, where Wangchuk has been on an indefinite fast, Swara praised those standing with the movement and admitted that she was not surprised by the limited presence of film personalities. Her remarks come at a time when Wangchuk’s protest has drawn national attention, with growing concerns over his health as the hunger strike continues. While several public figures have extended their support, Swara believes many members of the film industry have chosen to stay away for a reason.

Swara Bhasker questions Bollywood’s silence

Speaking to the media at Jantar Mantar, Swara Bhasker said she understands why many Bollywood celebrities have not joined the protest. According to her, actors fear professional and personal repercussions if they publicly support sensitive issues. In the interaction with The Lallantop, the actor said, “Meri haalat dekh ke nahi aa rahe hain. Unko pata hai ki zyada bolne se Swara Bhasker ke saath jo hua tha, woh hum sab ke saath bhi hoga. Isliye woh nahi aa rahe hain” (They aren’t coming because they see the state I’m in. They know that if they speak up too much, the same thing that happened to Swara Bhasker will happen to all of us. That is why they aren’t coming).

Referring to her own experience, Swara said people in the industry have seen what happened to her after she openly expressed her views in the past. She suggested that this has created a climate where many prefer to remain silent rather than risk backlash. Despite that, she said it is important for people to stand by causes they genuinely believe in.

She further said, “Celebrities pe itna bharosa mat karo. Celebrity ki wajah se koi cause zaroori nahi ho jaata. Cause apne aap mein hi zaroori hai” (Don’t place so much trust in celebrities. A cause doesn’t become important just because of a celebrity; the cause is important in its own right).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cockroach Janta Party (@cockroachjantaparty)

Swara Bhasker backs Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike

During her visit, Swara met Sonam Wangchuk and expressed solidarity with his ongoing hunger strike. She thanked him for what she described as fighting for the future of India’s children and students, adding that his protest goes beyond one individual and raises concerns that affect the wider public.

Sonam Wangchuk is protesting in New Delhi to support a youth-led movement demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, following massive irregularities and paper leaks in the NEET medical entrance examinations.

Sonam Wangchuk’s protest continues amid health concerns

Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike has entered its third week, with doctors expressing concern over his deteriorating health. The activist is demanding accountability and reforms over alleged examination irregularities, and his protest has attracted support from students, civil society groups and several well-known personalities.

The Delhi High Court has also directed authorities to regularly monitor Wangchuk’s health, while supporters continue to gather at Jantar Mantar to show solidarity. As discussions around the protest continue, Swara Bhasker’s comments have once again sparked debate over the role of celebrities in speaking out on social and political issues.