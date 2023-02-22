Home

Swara Bhasker Reacts to Sadhvi Prachi’s Remarks, Calls Out Hate Mongering: ‘Love Remains Victorious’

Swara Bhasker recently reacted to Sadhvi Prachi's remarks and called out hate mongering by sharing a tweet post about love amid hatred.

Swara Bhasker Reacts to Sadhvi Prachi’s Remarks: Swara Bhasker surprised her fans and followers by sharing the news of her wedding with Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad. The couple got married by submitting their documents in court as per the Special Marriages Act. She was showered by congratulatory messages from friends, celebs, fans and followers. Her Tanu Weds Manu Returns co-star Kangana Ranaut also sent her best wishes. Swara responded to the same with a sweet reply on her Twitter handle. Netizens were surprised over the cordial exchange between the duo who have diverse socio-political views. Now, recently VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi made some indirect communal remarks against Swara and Fahad’ wedding.

CHECK OUT SWARA BHASKER’S VIRAL TWEET POST:

The moron sanghis once again started a communal campaign around Swara Bhasker’s marriage. Blatant islamophobic comments are flooding social media. But those deadheads do not know, love remains victorious, no matter how much hate tries. Sending love and courage to you two. ❤️✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/kz54Ku6jWg — Dipsita (@DharDipsita) February 16, 2023

SWARA BHASKER GETS SUPPORT FROM NETIZENS POST SADHVI PRACHI’S REMARKS

While netizens were outraged over the hate mongering and offensive statement by Sadhvi, Swara responded by retweeting a post. The tweet read as “The moron sanghis once again started a communal campaign around Swara Bhasker’s marriage. Blatant islamophobic comments are flooding social media. But those deadheads do not know, love remains victorious, no matter how much hate tries. Sending love and courage to you two,” adding heart and fist emojis to the same.

SADHVI PRACHI COMPARES SWARA BHASKER’S MARRIAGE TO SHRADDHA WALKER CASE

Sadhvi Prachi had drawn parallels between Swara’s inter-faith marriage and the Aaftab Poonawala-Shraddha Walker case. She opined, “Probably, Swara Bhasker didn’t pay attention to the news of how Shraddha’s body was chopped into 35 pieces. She should have seen the fridge once before taking such a big decision. It is her personal choice. I have nothing much to say. But what happened to Shraddha can happen to Swara too.”

SWARA BHASKER-FAHAD AHMAD GOT MARRIED UNDER SPECIAL MARRIAGES ACT

On February 16, 2023 when the couple announced their wedding, a section of religious scholars objected to the same. Chicago-based Islamic scholar Yasir Nadeem al Wajidi said that despite being legally married, Swara’s marriage was not valid as per religious laws. All India Muslim Jamaat president Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi said Swara Bhasker cannot marry Fahad without accepting Islam first, as reported by Hindustan Times. The Special Marriages Act allows Indian nationals to get married irrespective of their faiths.

Swara got married to Fahad by submitting their papers on January 6, 2023 under the Special Marriage Act.

