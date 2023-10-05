Home

Swara Bhasker Shares Heartfelt Thought on Motherhood: ‘Birthing Experience is a Blessing’

Swara Bhasker recently shared her heartfelt thought on motherhood and expressed gratitude towards the doctors, her family and husband.

Swara Bhasker on Motherhood: Swara Bhasker recently opened up on her motherhood experience and how parenting has impacted her and Fahad Ahmad’s life. She revealed in an interview on how her perspective on life changed after childbirth. Swara and Fahad and shared the news about the birth of their daughter Raabiyaa on social media. The duo welcomed their baby daughter on September 23, 2023. She expressed gratitude towards the doctors, her friends, family, relatives and husband. The actress also said that we do not acknowledge the contribution of mothers in our lives. As she shared the news of her daughter’s birth on Instagram, she captioned it as, “A prayer heard, a blessing granted, a song whispered a mystic truth. Our baby girl Raabiyaa was born on 23rd September 2023. With grateful and happy hearts, thank you for your love! It’s a whole new world.”

WATCH SWARA BHASKER’S VIRAL VIDEO WITH BABY GIRL:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara)

SWARA BHASKER GETS EMOTIONAL ABOUT MOTHERHOOD

Swara, in an interaction with HT City stated that, “All children are a reflection of what their parents are, they grow up with the values their parents give. Raabiyaa will have the best of both the worlds. She will have access to two kinds of faith. It is like how India is a mish mash of caste and religion. In fact, the two families were chatting post her birth, and discovered that the chhathhi (sixth day after the baby’s birth) is common to both Hindus and Muslims. I think that is beautiful. We focus on the differences, but there is so much similarity. When you look for differences with an agenda, then you will find that rubbish.”

Swara made her Bollywood debut with Madholal Keep Walking. She is known for her works in popular movies like Tanu Weds Manu, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Aurangzeb, Raanjhana, Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo, Nil Battey Sannaata, Anarkali of Aarah, Veere Di Wedding, etc.

Fahad is a political leader and is associated with Samajwadi Party (SP). SP President Akhilesh Yadav also attended his wedding with Swara Bhasker.

