Swara Bhasker Slams Trolls For Linking Karan Johar: Swara Bhasker, known for being outspoken on socio-political issues has supported filmmaker Karan Johar in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput case. As the investigation by CBI and ED on the late actor’s death is still on, a certain section of netizens have blamed KJo for Sushant’s death. Swara, now in her recent interview defended the filmmaker and slammed the online trolls who have accused Karan for being responsible for the actor’s unfortunate demise. Swara, in an interview with Connect FM Canada stated that the film industry was under attack due tot he ongoing boycott trend.Also Read - Koffee With Karan Season 7: Gauri Khan Calls Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar Teases Maheep Kapoor - Watch Funny Video

Swara Bhasker Slams Trolls Attacking Karan Johar

Swara, in her recent interaction with the YouTube channel said, “There’s an atmosphere of fear. In the industry… there is this idea of not engaging in controversy. There is a genuine belief in the industry that if there’s a controversy happening, it’s best not to bother or comment on it.” On KJo facing backlash ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Swara told, “There’s an atmosphere of fear. In the industry… there is this idea of not engaging in controversy. There is a genuine belief in the industry that if there’s a controversy happening, it’s best not to bother or comment on it.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Was Murdered: Aamir Khan's Brother Faisal Khan Makes Startling Statements

Swara’s new movie Jahan Chaar Yaar recently released on September 16, 2022. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar Talks About His Breakup, Thanks Varun Dhawan For Being Supportive

For more updates on Swara Bhasker, check out this space at India.com.