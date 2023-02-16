Home

Swara Bhasker Ties The Knot With Samajwadi Party Leader Fahad Ahmad

Swara Bhasker recently tied the knot with Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad as her wedding photos are breaking the internet.

Swara Bhasker Ties The Knot With Fahad Ahmad: Swara Bhasker has finally commenced the journey of companionship as she tied the knot with Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad. The actress got married in a private ceremony as she looked happy in her wedding photos. Swara and Fahad’s photos are breaking the internet as netizens are pouring best wishes for the newlyweds. The actress shared pictures from her low-profile wedding in a video reel. She also penned an emotional note on her Instagram handle. The season is abuzz with weddings in Bollywood and now Swara has also stepped into marital life. From Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani to Abhishek Pathak-Shivaleeka Oberoi, all got married in 2023.

CHECK OUT SWARA BHASKER’S VIRAL POST:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara)

Swara captioned her post as, “Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours! ♥️✨🧿.” She tied the knot with Samajwadi Party’s state youth president Fahad Ahmad by submitting papers at court on January 6, 2023. Netizens congratulated the couple on social media.

CHECK OUT NETIZENS REACTION TO SWARA BHASKER’S WEDDING PHOTOS:

#SwaraBhasker marries Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad pic.twitter.com/IuZ3UqY6R8 — Shriya Trisal (@ShriyaTrisal) February 16, 2023

Swara Bhasker announced her wedding with political activist Fahad Ahmad. The Veere Di Wedding actress shared that the couple had registered their wedding in court on January 6, 2023, under the Special Marriage Act.#SwaraBhasker #FahadAhmad pic.twitter.com/9LbnGQrsyq — Rakesh Zala (@420Roxxy) February 16, 2023

Swara will next be seen in a murder mystery Mimamsa, and a women-centric drama, Mrs Falani.

