Mumbai: Actor Swara Bhasker stated on Thursday night that she had tested positive for COVID-19. She revealed her diagnosis to the world via her Instagram handle. She also recommended that everybody who came into contact with her gets tested just to be safe. Swara and her family have been isolated since January 5, according to her statement. She wrote, “I have tested positive for Covid. I developed symptoms on 5th January 2022 and RT-PCR test results just confirmed the same. I and my family have been isolating since 5th Jan evening.. and I’m taking all the necessary precautions. I’ve informed everyone I met in the week prior about my having Covid; but if anyone else did come into contact with me, please get yourself tested. Double mask up and stay safe y’all (sic),”Also Read - Mahesh Babu Gets COVID With 'Mild Symptoms', Jr NTR and Anushka Shetty Wish Him a Speedy Recovery

She also added a caption that read, “Hello Covid! Just got my RT-PCR test resulted and have tested positive. Been isolating & in quarantine. Symptoms include fever, a splitting headache and loss of taste. Double vaccinated so hope this passes soon. SO grateful for family & to be at home. Stay safe everyone (sic),” she wrote. Also Read - English Premier League: Cristiano Ronaldo Considering Move Out of Manchester United Depending Upon Next Manager

Swara Bhasker is the latest celebrity to be infected with COVID-19. In the meantime, Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, John Abraham, and his wife Priya have all recently tested positive for COVID-19.

We wish Swara a healthy and speedy recovery!

(With inputs from ANI)