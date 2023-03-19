Home

Swara Bhasker's father recently posted a humourous tweet as he shared the emotional video clip from his daughter's Bidaai ceremony.

Swara Bhasker Breaks Down at Her Bidaai Ceremony: Swara Bhasker recently got emotional during her ‘Bidaai ceremony’. The heart-melting video clip tweeted by her friend was quote tweeted by her father, C Uday Bhaskar, who is a retired Indian Navy officer and served as Commodore during his service. In the video, Swara can be seen accompanied by her friends, relatives and mother Ira Bhaskar, who is a Professor of Cinema Studies at the School of Arts and Aesthetics in Jawaharlal Nehru University. Everyone, including Swara’s mother, her brother Ishaan and friends can be seen teary eyed in the video. C Uday Bhaskar described it as an ’emotionally charged moment’.

CHECK OUT SWARA BHASKER’S FATHER’S VIRAL TWEET:

Thanks for sharing this poignant ‘moment’ @sinjini_m…as the #SwaraBhaskerWedding reached closure /Yes…the ‘gruff’ Commodore had good reason to stay out of frame… this is indeed an emotionally charged moment even for a ‘khadus’ dad… the ‘bidai’ of our dear @ReallySwara https://t.co/meQ9xbgRin — C Uday Bhaskar (@theUdayB) March 18, 2023

SWARA BHASKER’S FATHER GETS EMOTIONAL ON HER ‘BIDAAI’

The actor’s friend Sinjini, tweeted from her handle and captioned the video as “Seeing off bestie @ReallySwara on her vidai, an emotionally charged and overwhelming moment for all of us…tough guy, Ishan Bhaskar a.k.a. Abu, in shades for a reason and the gruff Commodore @theUdayB chose to remain out of frame. Special thanks to Muba.” Swara’s father quote tweeted her friend’s post as “Thanks for sharing this poignant ‘moment’ @sinjini_m…as the #SwaraBhaskerWedding reached closure /Yes…the ‘gruff’ Commodore had good reason to stay out of frame… this is indeed an emotionally charged moment even for a ‘khadus’ dad… the ‘bidai’ of our dear @ReallySwara.”

KANGANA RANAUT AND AKHILESH YADAV CONGRATULATED SWARA BHASKER ON HER WEDDING

Swara’s wedding with Fahad Ahmad even had her Tanu Weds Manu Returns co-star Kangana Ranaut congratulating the couple. Their Qawwali Night was attended by Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav. Expressing her happiness, the actor had tweeted “Happy and honoured to welcome Shri Akhilesh Yadav ji to ‘Swaad Anusaar (their wedding hashtag)’ festivities… Qawwali night. Used the opportunity to fulfil Pradeep bhaiya’s (brother’s) dream of a pic with his leader… I also shared my woes about my party pooper dad to a gracious and sporting Akhilesh ji.”

Swara got married to Fahad by submitting their papers on January 6, 2023 under the Special Marriage Act.

Swara got married to Fahad by submitting their papers on January 6, 2023 under the Special Marriage Act.