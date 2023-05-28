Home

Entertainment

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Teaser: Randeep Hooda Plays Revolutionary Who Inspired Bhagat Singh – Watch

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Teaser: Randeep Hooda Plays Revolutionary Who Inspired Bhagat Singh – Watch

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Teaser: Randeep Hooda turns the most feared Indian revolutionary who inspired Bhagat Singh. - Watch

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Teaser: Randeep Hooda Plays Revolutionary Who Inspired Bhagat Singh - Watch

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Teaser: Randeep Hooda is finally back-in-action with his magnum opus Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. The epic saga based on the life of Indian freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar is the actor’s directorial debut. Apart from playing the titular role and directing it, Randeep is also one of the co-producers of the movie. The Swatantrya Veer Savarkar actor is currently getting praised for his latest OTT series Inspector Avinash. It has been reported that earlier that the shooting of Savarkar biopic took a toll on Randeep’s health. In order to portray the character of the revolutionary during British rule in India, he went on a strict diet and almost starved himself. The one-minute, thirteen seconds long teaser has sent goosebumps to movie buffs.

CHECK OUT RANDEEP HOODA’S SWATANTRYA VEER SAVARKAR TEASER:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda)

You may like to read

RANDEEP HOODA TRANSFORMS INTO INDIAN REVOLUTIONARY

In the video Randeep’s voiceover is heard where he says, “The struggle for freedom went on for 90 years, but only a few fought this war. The rest were hungry for power.” The actor essaying Savarkar, further adds “Gandhiji was not a bad person, but India would have gotten freedom 35 years earlier had he not insisted on his non-violent policies.” The captions in the teaser describe Savarkar as “The Most Feared Revolutionary” and “The Man Who Inspired Bhagat Singh, Subhash Chandra Bose, Khudiram Bose, The Armed Revolution.” In one of the scenes Randeep is being tortured inside the jail as he gets whipped by the British officer. Taking a jibe at British empire Randeep character points out “Ravana’s Golden Lanka was also considered precious. But when someone’s freedom is at stake, be it Ravana’s kingdom or British empire, it will be burnt to ashes.” The video ends with the hashtag “WhoKilledHisStory.” The actor took to his social media handle and captioned his post as “India’s Most Influential Revolutionary. The Man most feared by the British. Find out #WhoKilledHisStory @randeephooda in and as #SwantantryaVeerSavarkar In Cinemas 2023 #SavarkarTeaser out now.”

Trending Now

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar also stars Ankita Lokhande in a crucial role.

For more updates on Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES